What does the report on state pension age changes mean for women in the UK? | state pension





Thousands of women born in the 1950s could face compensation linked to state pension age changes, with potential claims ultimately running into billions of pounds.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said on Thursday that parliament must act quickly to ensure a compensation system is put in place to correct failings by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). But there are signs that getting the government to pay could be an uphill battle.

What is the background to the campaign and report?

Campaigners have argued for years that the decision and delivery to raise the state pension age for women to be equal to men was unfair, leaving many older women at a financial loss and now struggling to make ends meet.

Many people say they always expected to receive their pension at age 60 and planned their finances accordingly. For example, some have given up working only to find that their state pension age has been increased by several years.

This meant they had to wait much longer to receive their pension, but there was not enough time to make alternative plans to bridge this gap. PHSO has been investigating the matter for several years and has now ruled that compensation must be paid to the woman who was harmed.

How was the change achieved?

For decades everything was very clear and simple. The state pension age for women was 60. A gradual increase to age 65 between 2010 and 2020 was included in the 1995 Pensions Act, but the 2011 Coalition government accelerated the process.

Accordingly, the pension age for women was increased to 65 years by November 2018 and 66 years by October 2020.

Many women claimed their plans were thrown into disarray when they found out the state pension age had been increased by four, five or even six years. Some people said they had only been given 12 months' notice that their pension payments would be delayed for six years.

Crucially, the government did not write to women affected by the increase for nearly 14 years after the original law was passed in 1995. It was between 2009 and 2013 that DWP sent letters about changes to the Pensions Act 1995 and 2011.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign group was set up in 2015 to campaign for compensation.

Eventually, PHSO opened an investigation. In July 2021, the DWP was found guilty of administrative misconduct in handling the changes. This relates to specific failures dating back to 2005 and 2006. However, this is only phase one of the investigation.

On Thursday, the ombudsman's final report was published, incorporating phases two and three of the investigation.

How much money did the women lose as a result?

One sample plaintiff said he suffered financial losses of $39,000. Another woman was six years later in her state pension age than she had expected and planned, leaving her with a loss of around £45,000, she said.

Some women mentioned much higher amounts. For one, she said, she lost more than $442,000 in extra pay she would have received if she had kept working instead of quitting her job. However, the ombudsman said he did not believe this amount amounted to direct financial loss.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the day's headlines and highlights delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

How many people can receive compensation and how much is it?

There are no clear answers to these questions yet.

PHSO said that, looking at the sample of complainant cases, it recommended they receive compensation of between 1,000 and 2,950, much less than the 10,000 or more that campaigners had demanded.

The ombudsman said how many women may have been affected and should be compensated.

Waspi said hundreds of thousands of women lost the opportunity to plan for retirement because they were not notified of the changes.

The ombudsman's report said it would cost between $3.5 billion and $10.5 billion to compensate all 1,000 to 2,950 of the more than 3.5 million women born in the 1950s, but added: Not every woman born in the 1950s would have experienced injustice. This is because the DWP has had poor administration in delivering the state pension age.

In response, Waspi said she wanted justice for all 3.6 million women affected. It added: We are now expecting those who have supported us for many years to put their money where their mouth is and support us with an appropriate compensation package. Now that all political parties are in the spotlight, Waspi women are watching and waiting to see how best to use their votes in the upcoming general elections.

What's happening now?

After the PHSO report was published, Downing Street refused to say whether the government would pay compensation or issue an apology.

The ombudsman said DWP would not compensate women affected by its failures. DWP said it would review the ombudsman's report and respond in due course.

PHSO took the unusual step of asking Congress to intervene to make its recommendations to compensate the women a reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/mar/21/what-does-report-about-uk-state-pension-age-changes-mean-for-women-affected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos