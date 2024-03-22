US Congress leaders propose spending bill that would cut UNRWA funding | UNRWA News





US Congressional leaders in Washington have proposed a spending bill that would avoid a government shutdown but ban funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Approved by top Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate, the $1.2 trillion bill released Thursday morning would ensure continued funding for large swaths of the U.S. federal government, including state departments and Defense.

It is not uncommon for US lawmakers to use so-called “mandatory” bills to advance their policy priorities, and UNRWA has been in the crosshairs of pro-Israel members of Congress for years.

Israel has accused the UN agency, which provides vital services to millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza and across the Middle East, of having links to Hamas, although with little evidence.

The funding bill states that U.S. funds cannot be used for a contribution, grant, or other payment to UNRWA until March 2025.

The United States is UNRWA's largest donor. If passed, the ban would almost certainly lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where U.N. experts have said famine is imminent due to Israel's blockade of the occupied territory.

UNRWA plays a central role in delivering international aid to Gaza and running shelters for the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

This is the second bill introduced by the US Congress this year that proposes to ban funds to UNRWA. Last month, the Senate passed a foreign aid bill that would provide $14 billion to Israel while banning funds to UNRWA.

But even though that bill, which also includes aid to Ukraine, has faced obstacles in the Republican-controlled House, Thursday's bipartisan proposal is expected to be approved Friday.

If the broader funding bill is not passed, several U.S. agencies would begin to run out of money on Saturday, leading to what is known as a shutdown, when some government functions would stop operating.

Under the U.S. Constitution, only Congress can approve funds for government functions. In recent years, threats of shutdowns have become more frequent amid growing partisanship at the Capitol, leading to legislative gridlock.

Human rights advocates and Western officials have warned that withdrawing funding from UNRWA would worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and destabilize Middle Eastern countries hosting large Palestinian refugee populations, including Lebanon.

Earlier this year, the Israeli government said 12 members of the U.N. agency participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

UNRWA has opened an investigation into the allegations. The UN also appointed an independent committee to review the agency.

The Israeli accusations prompted more than a dozen Western countries, led by the United States, to suspend aid to UNRWA. But in a report seen by numerous media outlets last month, UNRWA said Israeli forces had tortured several of its employees in Gaza to get them to admit their links to Hamas.

However, US President Joe Biden's administration has maintained the suspension, despite repeatedly acknowledging that UNRWA's work is essential for the Palestinians.

The White House has supported both foreign and domestic spending bills that would prohibit funding of UNRWA.

The administration is urging Congress to send this critical legislation to the president's desk for signature without delay and to quickly pivot toward the bipartisan national security supplement, the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also welcomed the proposal, hailing the UNRWA funding ban as a victory for his political party.

Most importantly, it ends funding for the United Nations agency that employed terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks on Israel, Johnson said in a statement.

The Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee also praised the bill's pro-Israel measures, including defunding UNRWA and unprecedented conditionality on funds for the U.N. to combat what the committee called anti-Israel bias.

But Rep. Ro Khanna, a progressive Democrat, pledged to vote against the measure, citing the UNRWA provision.

I will vote no to this bill which prohibits aid to children in Gaza who are dying of starvation, he wrote against this measure.

Forget the political and procedural jargon. This is a test of first principles. The America I believe in must never be indifferent to man-made child starvation.

