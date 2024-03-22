It's a mistake to call British reforms 'far right'





Using the term far right to describe parties such as Reform UK is unhelpful. This term evokes too visceral a response and at the same time its meaning is too broad. Tim Bale argues for the distinction between “extreme right” and “populist radical right” as a clearer category that can help us understand right-wing parties.

On 18 March the following statement was published on the BBC website's corrections and clarifications page:

“In an article about the Lib Dem spring conference we incorrectly described Reform UK as a far-right party when referring to opinion polls. This sentence did not meet our usual editorial standards and was removed from a subsequent article. “The original text was written based on the news agency’s copy, but we take full responsibility for any errors and apologize.”

The BBC's statement appears to have come after a lawyer for Reform UK leader Richard Tice contacted the BBC. In Tice's response on social media, he noted that the party had also contacted other media organizations who repeated accounts he considered defamatory and libelous. This may explain why, with the odd exception, few people have stopped corporate declines.

As I am not a lawyer I cannot offer any opinion as to whether the BBC has slandered or defamed Reform. But as a political scientist, I would like to suggest that applying the term far right to a particular political party may be partly a mistake. That's because the term is a bit of a joke and will inevitably generate more heat than light. That's because it's actually an umbrella term used to group entire political parties that could more accurately (and therefore more effectively) be labeled individually.

It is fair to say that there is some consensus that there are two main subtypes of the right: the mainstream right and the extreme right.

Controversial concepts are not uncommon in the social sciences. Scholars often disagree about the best way to define key concepts that we use routinely, almost unconsciously, to understand the world of politics. And given that there's already enough room for debate about what exactly left and right descriptors mean, it's surprising that going beyond descriptors to distinguish between subtypes and then subtypes of those subtypes isn't necessarily easy. It's not work. But that doesn't mean it's not worth doing.

In fact, it is fair to say that there is some consensus that there are two main subtypes of the European right, or at least of the right. On the one hand, the mainstream right and on the other, the extreme right. Within each of these two subtypes, or umbrella terms, we can then distinguish specific political party families. While the Christian Democratic Party, Conservative Party, and Liberal Party are generally considered examples of the mainstream right, the extreme right tends to be represented by the populist radical right on the one hand and the extreme right on the other.

Mainstream right-wing parties tend to be those with a long tradition. Not only do they adopt relatively centrist and moderate programmatic positions, but they also support existing norms and values ​​traditionally associated with liberalism and representative democracy. That is, it would not dream of calling for the overthrow, let alone overthrow, of the dominant political system, for example.

Far-right parties, by contrast, tend to be new entrants to the political system and call themselves challengers, disruptors and rebels – whatever they want. And they not only almost instinctively adopt more overtly hard-line positions, but also demonstrate a weaker commitment to the formal and informal rules of the game inherent in (liberal) democratic systems. Their criticism of those regimes is sometimes explicit and even condones, or at least condones, violence, which is one of the reasons the far-right label is considered so harmful. However, criticism of the regime can be somewhat more subtle, marked for example by respectful discourse or even questionable commitment to certain rules of the game, such as basic civil, political, and minority rights.

The extreme right, often rooted in fascism and/or the neo-Nazi underground, is characterized by the more explicit of the two approaches, raising suspicions that one must be free to gain power, if not openly undemocratic. Fair elections, along with all their democratic safeguards, will soon be abandoned.

But the populist radical right does its best to claim that it has no such legacy or that it has transcended them (like the Austrian Freedom Party or the Sweden Democrats, for example), but takes a more nuanced approach that includes a commitment to democracy. . Equally important is that the needs and interests of citizens (often with justification) should be particularly prioritized over non-citizens, but this may not necessarily be the case, and this can be associated with nationalism and naturalism that degenerate into outright xenophobia. , welfare or housing.

Populism What really characterizes the radical right is its populism, its distinction between the “pure people” and the “corrupt elite,” as Cas Mudde famously put it.

That said, unlike the extreme right, the populist radical right does not (at least officially) trade in ethnic and racial discrimination. Instead, it argues that different ethnicities, nationalities and (increasingly) religions are potentially incompatible rather than inherently superior to the other, and that where they are reluctant or unable to integrate, it is best to stay where they belong. Radical right-wing populism is not inherently authoritarian, at least not in common sense. In practice, parties classified this way are often liberal, except on issues such as immigration, crime, and punishment.

But what really characterizes the populist radical right is populism, and its tendency to distinguish, as Cas Mudde famously put it, between the “pure people” (who are assumed to be rich in common sense) and the “corrupt elite.” It prioritizes popular sovereignty over liberal and representative democracy. In its view, alienation, self-interest, and a tendency to thwart the “will of the people” increasingly favor “woke” institutions.

These features will be very familiar to anyone who has listened to hard-line Brexiteers over the past decade. Whether this, along with the other defining characteristics of populist radicalism (as opposed to extremism) outlined above, will help us, and even the BBC, to more accurately describe Reform UK (and perhaps some parts of the modern Conservative Party) I leave it to others to judge. I leave it to you to do it.

