US sues Apple in iPhone antitrust blockbuster





The U.S. Department of Justice, along with more than a dozen state attorneys general, has filed a lawsuit against Apple that directly targets the iPhone and the company's lucrative iOS ecosystem.

Claiming that Apple had established a monopoly on the iPhone, the suit argues that the company's allegedly anticompetitive behavior resonates far beyond the smartphones themselves. He cites financial services, fitness, gaming, media and more as industries affected by Apple's walled garden approach.

This case aims to free smartphone markets from Apple's anticompetitive and exclusionary behavior and restore competition to lower smartphone prices for consumers, reduce developer fees, and preserve innovation for the future, the lawsuit claims.

Apple's App Store has been a particular point of contention for years. The company has faced lawsuits, including from Fortnite developer Epic Games, both over its restrictions and the fees it charges developers for in-app purchases. The App Store is a focal point of the suit, a key part of the allegedly anticompetitive moat the company has built around its products.

The suit directly aims to prevent Apple from using its control over app distribution to undermine cross-platform technologies such as super apps and cloud streaming apps, among others, and to prevent the company from using private APIs to undermine cross-platform technologies such as messaging and smartwatches. , and digital wallets, and end Apple's alleged practice of using the terms and conditions of its contracts with developers, accessory makers, consumers or others to obtain, maintain, expand or consolidate a monopoly.

This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets, Apple said in an emailed statement. “If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple, where hardware, software and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take over heavy hand in people's design of technology. We believe this lawsuit is wrong based on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it.

Antitrust enforcement has been a key priority of the Biden administration. In 2021, the White House issued an executive order to encourage stronger enforcement of existing antitrust laws through the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and established the White House Competition Council . Polls show the public is genuinely concerned that the federal government should do more to combat monopoly power to make the economy fairer and more competitive, said Timothy Wu, former special assistant to the president for technology and competition, in a speech delivered in November 2021.

Over the past two decades, Apple has become one of the most successful companies in the world, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference Thursday morning, noting that the company is bigger than GDP individual from more than 100 countries. Garland claims that in order to maintain its market power, Apple knowingly and deliberately degrades the quality and security of its users and stifles innovation.

