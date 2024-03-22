US, EU step up pressure on Israel over Gaza ceasefire; UN vote planned | Israel's War on Gaza News





The Security Council is expected to vote on the US-proposed ceasefire resolution on Friday and negotiations will continue in Qatar.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote as early as Friday on a US draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the European Union calls for a humanitarian pause, increasing pressure on Israel to end end to its five-month-old peace agreement. bombing of Palestinian territory.

Washington, Israel's most loyal ally, has gradually hardened its tone after its overwhelming support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war in Gaza.

The latest draft resolution marks a further hardening of Washington's approach amid growing global condemnation of a war in which some 32,000 Palestinians have been killed.

UN experts have also warned of imminent famine resulting from the Israeli blockade.

The American draft text describes an immediate and lasting ceasefire as imperative to protect civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. A ceasefire would also be conditional on the release of some of the last prisoners captured by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7.

Previously, the United States has avoided reference to a ceasefire and has vetoed U.N. resolutions calling for one, most recently in February.

Announcing Friday's vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas Greenfield said U.S. diplomats were working on a resolution that would unequivocally support ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a deal that would allow the release of hostages and enable an increase in humanitarian aid.

There was some discomfort with the language used in the U.S. draft, and a second resolution was also drafted with stronger language demanding an immediate ceasefire. It benefits from the support of eight of the ten non-permanent members on a body of fifteen members.

The diplomatic steps taken at the UN come as EU leaders meeting in Brussels call for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

They also called for the unconditional release of all hostages and urged Israel not to continue its plans for a major ground offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge to flee the war.

The EU said such an attack would worsen the already dire humanitarian situation and prevent the urgent delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid.

The calls for a ceasefire come as truce negotiations, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, are set to continue in Doha. A statement from Netanyahu's office said the head of Israeli intelligence, David Barnea, will travel to Qatar on Friday to meet with the mediators.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his sixth trip to the region since the conflict began, said he believed there could be an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza and has killed more than 1,000 people during its attack on Israel in October.

Negotiations in Qatar focused on a roughly six-week truce that would allow the release of 40 Israeli captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The negotiators continue to work. The gaps are narrowing and efforts continue to push for an agreement in Doha. There is still hard work to get there. But I still believe it is possible, Blinken said.

The main obstacle is that Hamas says it will only release prisoners as part of a deal that would end the war, while Israel says it will only discuss a temporary pause.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/22/us-eu-ratchet-up-pressure-on-israel-over-gaza-ceasefire-un-vote-planned

