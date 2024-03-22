News UK and DMG Print JV Receive Approval





News UK and DMG Media have received approval from the Competition & Markets Authority and all systems are now suitable for the newsprint joint venture, the leadership team has also confirmed.

NewCo, which will run the printing and distribution operations, will be led by Darren Barker, currently managing director of Newsprinters, who will become CEO.

Julia Palmer-Poucher, currently Group Production Director at DMG, will become COO.

The new company is scheduled to officially launch in early June.

NewCo will maintain News UK's three newspaper press production sites in Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, Knowsley in Merseyside and Eurocentral in Glasgow.

DMG printing sites in Thurrock and Dinnington will close as part of the consolidation.

DMG Media issued redundancy notices to staff at its Thurrock and Dinnington sites last month, and Printweek understands Dinnington is set to close on April 6.

An unspecified number of new roles have also been created at NewCo.

David Dinsmore, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of News UK, said in a statement: It has been our long-term view that consolidating print operations is essential to maintaining a national network of print and distribution logistics and, crucially, to support unique multi-modal logistics services. Britain's media environment.

He said he was pleased the CMA had approved the consolidation of printing operations.

This decision means readers of all our newspapers will be able to enjoy them for many years to come. I have no doubt that the new company formed from this joint venture, led by Darren Barker, will deliver a best-in-class service to all news brands.

DMG Media Vice President James Welsh said the CMA decision was an important milestone for our industry.

This combination will ensure that our readers and those of other newspapers will be able to enjoy their favorite newspapers for years to come. It has been an uncertain time for our production team and we would like to thank them for their continued dedication and professionalism.

Darren BarkerBarker has worked at Newsprinters for over 24 years and prior to that he worked at national newspaper wholesaler Menzies Distribution.

This partnership lays the foundations for us to continue to produce and distribute millions of copies of our newspapers every day across the UK, informing and entertaining millions of loyal readers.

I am excited to lead a team that will play its part in ensuring a long-term sustainable future for the UK’s newsprint industry, its customers and the national daily newspaper ecosystem.

Julia Palmer-Poucher, Director of Production, DMG Media Group, added: The news industry has changed and continues to change rapidly. We had to change our print capacity to support our print titles and our promise to our readers.

This was a difficult but necessary step to provide a sustainable future for our printing operations. We're sad to hear that our site is closing, but this decision ends a period of uncertainty and allows us to move on. I look forward to working with Darren and the new leadership team in this exciting new phase for our industry.

Behind the scenes Printweek said last summer that a major merger could happen, and the two media groups confirmed their plans in October.

In 2008, News International invested $650 million to relocate from Wapping and outfit its three Newsprinters sites. The company currently prints and delivers more than 20 million newspapers a week and has the capacity to print much more.

Newsprinters also provides contract printing services to clients including the Telegraph and Financial Times.

The site operates three-wide Manroland Colorman XXL newsprint presses (19 in total), all of the same type.

Broxbourne claims to be the largest newsprint site in the world. The company has 12 Colorman XXL presses and can produce more than 1 million full-color newspapers per hour.

Knowsley has five presses with a printing capacity of over 430,000 copies per hour.

Eurocentral has two Colorman XXLs, capable of producing 172,000 newspapers per hour.

DMG Medias Dinnington operation also operates three triple-width Manroland Colorman presses that can potentially be retained for relocation or spare parts.

The Thurrock printing site in Essex is unusual in terms of its production set-up and operates a Koenig & Bauer Courier flexo newsprint press, which is also used to print the Mails Saturday Weekend supplement in-house.

DMGs Carn printing site in Northern Ireland is not part of the JV and is not affected.

