US calls for vote on UN resolution declaring immediate ceasefire in Gaza 'imperative'





UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United States on Friday called for a vote on a newly revised and tougher U.N. resolution declaring that an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is imperative for protect civilians and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. to more than 2 million hungry Palestinians.

In the previous draft, the Security Council did not make such a declaration. Instead, he reportedly supported international efforts for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

The new draft obtained Thursday by the Associated Press determines the imperative of an immediate and lasting ceasefire, without direct link with the release of the hostages taken during the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7. Ultimately, he would unequivocally support diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages.

After the 15 members of the Security Council met behind closed doors Thursday afternoon to discuss Gaza, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said when asked if the U.S. plan would be adopted: I am optimistic . That's why it took us so long, because we worked so hard.

Russia's deputy ambassador to the U.N., Dmitry Polyansky, told reporters that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was pushing for an immediate ceasefire and that while the resolution calls for a ceasefire, immediate fire, we will of course support her.

But he called into question the formulation of the American project, asking the following question: what is an imperative? I have an obligation to give you $100, but it's only an imperative, not $100.

So, I think someone is having fun with the international community, Polyansky said. We are not content with anything that does not call for an immediate ceasefire. I think not everyone is happy with this. Even Secretary Blinken is not satisfied.

Blinken is on his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, discussing a ceasefire agreement and hostage releases as well as post-war scenarios.

Nate Evans, spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, issued a statement as the Security Council held closed-door consultations on Gaza, announcing that the United States would put the resolution to a vote on Friday morning.

This resolution is an opportunity for the Council to speak with one voice to support ongoing diplomacy on the ground and pressure Hamas to accept the proposed deal, Evans said.

Meanwhile, the 10 elected members of the Security Council drafted their own resolution that would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began March 10, and which would be respected by all parties , leading to a permanent and lasting ceasefire. -fire.

It would also demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and emphasize the urgent need to protect civilians and provide humanitarian assistance throughout the Gaza Strip.

This project had not yet been put in blue, the final form required for a vote.

France's ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, told journalists that there was a desire to act, that no one wanted to procrastinate and so we hope that a decision can be made by tomorrow evening.

We need a ceasefire now, he said. There are two options: either the American text is adopted and we then move on to the next phase of this crisis management, or the text is not adopted and then the elected officials' project will come to the table and be put to a vote, and I hope it will be adopted.

The Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday raised the death toll in the territory to nearly 32,000 Palestinians. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the dead.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel that sparked the war, and kidnapped 250 people. Hamas is still holding around a hundred people hostage as well as the remains of around thirty others.

The international community's authority on determining the severity of food crises warned this week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where 70 percent of the population is experiencing catastrophic starvation. The report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative, or IPC, warns that the escalation of the war could push half of Gaza's total population to the brink of famine.

The US plan would express deep concern about the threat of famine and epidemics caused by the conflict currently weighing on the civilian population of Gaza as well as the number of undernourished people, and also that hunger in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels. This would underline the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip and to remove all obstacles to the delivery of aid to civilians on a large scale.

Israel faces growing pressure, even from its closest allies, to streamline aid entry into the Gaza Strip, open more land crossings and secure a ceasefire. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to shift the military offensive to the southern town of Rafah, which he says is a Hamas stronghold. Some 1.3 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah.

The final US draft eliminated language from the initial draft that said the Israeli offensive in Rafah should not continue under current circumstances. Instead, in an introductory paragraph, the Council would highlight its concern that a ground offensive on Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their displacement, potentially to neighboring countries, and would have serious implications for peace and regional security.

For the first time in a UN resolution, the US plan would condemn all acts of terrorism, including the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as well as the taking and killing of hostages, the killing of civilians and sexual violence. including rape.

