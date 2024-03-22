Vodafone / Three deals could make things worse for consumers and businesses





Vodafone UK (owned by Vodafone Group Plc) and Three UK (owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited) are the two major mobile service providers in the UK. Last year, the two companies announced a new joint venture agreement that would consolidate 27 million customers into a single new network provider.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched its first phase 1 investigation in January after receiving notices from Vodafone UK and Three UK. The review, which will run for 40 working days, is designed to determine whether the deal could materially reduce competition, focusing on its potential impact on consumers and businesses in the UK, necessitating a more in-depth stage 2 investigation. do. A Phase 2 investigation allows a panel of independent experts to look more deeply into the initial concerns identified in Phase 1.

The CMA is concerned the deal, which combines two of the UK's four mobile network operators, could result in mobile customers facing higher prices and reduced quality.

The CMA's Phase 1 investigation found that Vodafone UK and Three UK offer significant alternatives to mobile customers. Both companies have made significant investments in their networks in recent years, including the rollout of 5G. Three UK is also generally the cheapest of the four mobile network operators. The CMA is concerned that combining the two businesses will reduce competition between mobile operators for new customers. Competitive pressures not only help keep prices low, but can also provide important incentives for network operators to improve their services, including by investing in network quality.

The CMA also said the deal could make it difficult for smaller mobile virtual network operators such as Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile to negotiate good deals for their customers by reducing the number of mobile network operators able to host these virtual networks. are concerned. .

When Vodafone UK and Three UK announced the deal last year, they argued that combining their businesses would deliver significant benefits to customers as well as speed up the deployment of new technologies. These types of arguments can sometimes justify closing a deal that would result in increased costs. Competition issues.

Vodafone UK and Three UKs' claims are based on different assumptions about how they will combine and invest in their networks after the merger. The CMA believes that these assumptions require a more detailed assessment. This is especially true given the CMA's concerns that the merger could reduce the overall incentive for mobile operators to invest in their networks.

Julie Bon, the CMA's level 1 decision-maker on the case, said:

Millions of people in the UK rely on effective competition in the mobile market to access the best deals.

Vodafone and Three have made a number of claims about how their deal is good for competition and investment, but the CMA has not found sufficient evidence to support these claims to date.

Our initial assessment of the transaction confirmed concerns that it could lead to higher prices for customers and reduced investment in the UK mobile network. Unless Vodafone and Three come up with a solution, a deeper investigation is needed.

Both Vodafone UK and Three UK must respond with a meaningful solution to the CMA within five working days. Otherwise, the transaction will be referred to a more in-depth Level 2 investigation.

More information can be found on the Vodafone/CK Hutchison JV case page.

Note to editors

Vodafone UK is owned by Vodafone Group Plc. Three UK is owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

The four mobile network operators in the UK are Vodafone UK, Three UK, BT/EE and Virgin Media O2.

Virtual network operators do not own their own networks and rely on access to the mobile network operator's network to provide mobile services to their customers.

Under the law, the CMA's job is to assess the potential impact of mergers on competition. For example, we cannot take into account other potential impacts the merger may have on access to personal data. The UK Government has national security concerns and may intervene under the National Security and Investment Act if concerns are identified.

The second phase of the investigation will last 24 weeks (extendable up to 8 weeks in certain circumstances) and be led by a panel of independent experts.

As part of the normal merger review process in the regulated sector, the CMA worked with Ofcom, the sectoral regulator that oversees mobile communications.

For media inquiries, please contact the CMA Press Office on 020 3738 6460 or [email protected].

