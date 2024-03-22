Mexico warns US court of significant tensions if controversial Texas immigration law takes effect





Mexico warns a US federal court that if its judges allow a controversial Texas immigration law to take effect, the two countries would experience significant tensions that would have far-reaching consequences for relations between the United States and Mexico.

In a brief filed Thursday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers for Mexico said relations with the United States would be strained.

Implementation of SB 4 would inappropriately burden the uniform and predictable sovereign-to-sovereign relationship between Mexico and the United States, by criminalizing the unauthorized entry of non-citizens into Texas from outside the county and creating divergent removal requirements between and among individual states and the country. government, they wrote in the brief.

Implementation of SB 4 would also interfere with Mexico's right to determine its own policies regarding entry into its territory, undermine collaboration between the United States and Mexico on a legal migration framework and border management, and would hinder trade between the United States and Mexico, the lawyers told the court.

Signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in December, the law makes illegal entry into Texas a state crime and allows state judges to order the deportation of immigrants. In general, immigration enforcement in the United States is the responsibility of the federal government.

The 5th Circuit is currently considering whether to allow Texas to implement Senate Bill 4 while considering the broader question of whether the law violates the U.S. Constitution. A three-judge appeals court panel suspended the law Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court allowed it to take effect for a short period earlier in the day.

Briefs like the one filed by Mexico, which is technically called an amicus brief, are submitted by non-parties to offer a court expertise and information about a pending case. The decision to allow amicus briefs is within the discretion of the courts. Some amici may file their briefs in favor of a particular party or in favor of neither party.

Mexico has said it supports opponents of the law, including the Biden administration. His lawyers argued in their Thursday brief that the law, if it goes into effect, will be applied in a discriminatory manner.

Mexico's 11 consulates in Texas have been ordered to provide protection and guidance and have made legal assistance available to any Mexican national statewide who begins to have a problem, under the new law, said Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena on Thursday.

This law is deeply unconstitutional, Barcena said, arguing that immigration matters in the United States fall under federal jurisdiction, just as they do in Mexico.

So we will not authorize any action on the part of the State of Texas, or the authorities, or the police, or anyone acting on immigration matters at the state level, at the county level, that is a federal issue and for us too. . So here we are, declared the minister.

