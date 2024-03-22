USMNT vs. Jamaica: Starting XI and Lineup Notes | Concacaf Nations League Semi-Final





ROSTER NOTESSUSMNT vs. Jamaica2023-24 Concacaf Nations League SemifinalMarch 21, 2024 AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas Pregame Coverage: 6 p.m. ET on Univision, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET on Univision, Paramount+ Social Media: @USMNT on X and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, the US Soccer app

Tonight, USMNT starting lineup against Jamaica: 1-Matt Turner, 3-Chris Richards, 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 10-Christian Pulisic (capt.), 12- Miles Robinson, 17-Malik Tillman, 19 Joe Scally, 20 Folarin Balogun, 21 Tim Weah

Subs: 18-Ethan Horvath, 22-Drake Callender, 4-Tyler Adams, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Ricardo Pepi, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 13-Tim Ream, 14-Haji Wright, 15-Johnny Cardoso, 16-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund

Suspended: 2-Sergio Dest

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT JAMAICA

USMNT starting lineup numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (65), Weston McKennie (50), Antonee Robinson (40), Matt Turner (38), Tim Weah (36), Yunus Musah (34), Miles Robinson (29), Chris Richards (15), Folarin Balogun (9) Joe Scally (9), Malik Tillman (9). USMNT starting lineup numbers in official competition (including this match): Christian Pulisic (46), Matt Turner (30), Weston McKennie (29), Antonee Robinson (26), Miles Robinson (23) , Yunus Musah (22), Tim Weah (18), Chris Richards (8), Folarin Balogun (5), Joe Scally (5), Malik Tillman (4). Tonight's Starting XI has an average age of 24 years and 186 days. The squad also has an average of 29 selections and 19 in official competition. With all 22 players aged 21 or older, tonight's match marks the first time that no player under the age of 21 will appear for the USMNT since the Gold Cup final against Jamaica on July 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. Ten of the 11 starters were in the game. of the winning team of the 2023 Nations League last June in Las Vegas. Only Malik Tillman did not participate in the tournament. Weston McKennie wins his 50th cap this evening. The Little Elm, Texas, product becomes the 61st USMNT player to reach the half-century milestone in appearances. McKennie is also making his 13th appearance as the team's leader in the Concacaf Nations League. Christian Pulisic captains the team for the 20th time tonight, tying his former teammate Clint Dempsey for ninth on the USMNT captains list. The United States is 14-2-3 when Pulisic wears the armband. With the departure, Pulisic will be the only player to appear in all five of the United States' CNL Final Four matches since the inaugural tournament in 2021. After making his debut in last year's CNL Final against Mexico forward Folarin Balogun makes his ninth consecutive start. for the USMNT in games where he was on the roster. Balogun has three goals and two assists in his previous eight caps. Chris Richards and Miles Robinson combine in central defense for the sixth time this evening. The USMNT is 4-1-0 when the two team up on the back line. Miles Robinson and Matt Turner both started the United States' final match at AT&T Stadium, helping to keep a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on July 25, 2021. The defender Antonee Robinson has scored in each of his last two games. appearances for the USMNT, totaling both matches in the CNL quarterfinals against Trinidad and Tobago. Winger Tim Weah makes his third career appearance against his mother's homeland. Weah played in both qualifying matches against Jamaica during the 2022 cycle, scoring the United States' goal in the 1-1 draw against the Reggae Boyz on November 16, 2021 in Kingston. Defenseman Joe Scally is starting his second straight NCL Final Four appearance, after turning in a strong performance in the 2-0 win over Canada in the 2023 Final Four in Las Vegas. Defender Sergio Dest is serving a one-match suspension tonight after receiving a red card during the team's final CNL match in Trinidad and Tobago on November 20, 2023. Gregg Berhalter has a record of 41-14 -12 in 67 matches as USMNT head coach. The United States is 26-7-7 in competitive matches under Berhalter's leadership, with his .738 winning percentage the highest among USMNT head coaches with a minimum of eight matches in official competition . Five substitutions are allowed at three different times. Half-time does not count as substitution time. Teams will be allowed an additional substitute if the match goes into overtime. Tonight's match will be refereed by Selvin Brown of Honduras. This is the first USMNT match that Mr. Brown has officiated as center referee.

