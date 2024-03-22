



The governor of the Bank of England said interest rate cuts would be made at the upcoming policy meeting, amid a sharp decline in the UK's inflation rate over the past year.

In a sign that Threadneedle Street is preparing the ground to reduce borrowing costs in the coming months, Andrew Bailey told the Financial Times: All meetings are in progress. We make new decisions every time.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. But the Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, said there were encouraging signs of falling inflation, which could open the door to future rate cuts.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England: I don't think it's a stretch to say that there is a downward curve throughout the year. Photo: WPA/Getty Images

Official figures showed UK retail sales exceeded analysts' expectations for a decline in February, with no increase in high street and online spending after wet weather dampened consumer spending.

City economists expected sales to fall 0.3% this month. February was one of the wettest months on record, with southern England receiving more than double the average rainfall.

Analysts said the figures meant household spending was holding up better than expected, a positive sign for the British economy, which fell into recession late last year. However, household finances remain under pressure due to rising interest rates and rising prices of essential goods.

Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at stockbroker AJ Bell, said: “Things are slowly improving, but the next bill hike is just around the corner and wage rises, tax cuts and falling inflation will not fully ease this.”

The retail sector is likely to remain volatile in the coming months as people continue to feel less happy and more vulnerable to shocks.

Baileys' comments come as financial markets expect a first-quarter point cut in June and two more cuts by the end of the year to around 4.5% amid a sharp decline in inflation in recent months.

Tacitly agreeing with the city's prediction, Governor Banks said: The fact that we have a decreasing curve throughout the year doesn't seem unreasonable to me.

Inflation fell to 3.4% in February from more than 10% a year ago. Most economists expect the rate to fall below the bank's 2% target in the coming months, helped by widely expected energy cost cuts from April.

But the bank warned that inflation could exceed its target later this year due to flexible wage growth and rising prices in the services sector of the economy. Economists therefore believe the central bank will wait at least two more months for official inflation and labor market data to come out before taking action.

Bailey said he hasn't seen much stickiness. [in inflation] It suggested the economy was making progress toward recovering from a shallow recession at the end of 2023.

He added that while some people feel more comfortable with the evidence they are starting to see, others feel we are further away from feeling confident.

When asked if it was the former, he said: What we are seeing is encouraging to me.

