



Botswana's president told Sky News a hunting ban proposed by British lawmakers was not only “arrogant” but a “resurrection of colonial conquest”.

President Mokwich Masisi said it would be “disgusting, disappointing and confusing” if the bill were passed, emphasizing Botswana’s autonomy as a democratic and sovereign republic.

His comments come as a proposed import ban on trophy hunting moves a step closer to becoming law in Westminster.

In The World With Yalda Hakim, Mr. Masisi defended trophy hunting as a “choose side.” [animal] The word 'hunt' connotes 'ethical disgust', while the word 'cult' means 'ethical disgust' related to it.

The president made it clear that culling is “the indiscriminate removal of an entire herd, mother, father and grandfather” and “is not the same as hunting.”

Earlier, Botswana's Minister of Environment and Tourism Dumezweni Mtimkhulu said “trophy hunting” was a way to control wildlife numbers in Botswana and a source of income for local communities.

Politicians in the African country are said to have threatened to send 10,000 wild elephants to Hyde Park so the British could see what it's like to live with them.

Asked whether his country would really do this, Mthimkhulu told Breakfast with Sky News' Kay Burley that it was a “rhetorical offer to the British people” to help them understand the problems they face.

He said Botswana's elephant population had almost 'tripled' from 50,000 in 1984 to 130,000 in 2024, causing 'a lot of chaos' as the animals were in 'constant conflict with humans'.

He said scientists had advised that the number that could be maintained in their natural habitat was 50,000.

Mr Mthimkhulu said the UK's legislation would be “counterproductive” and would “dissuade people who live with these animals from conserving and protecting them”.

He encouraged British politicians to “come and see” the “destruction” for themselves, adding that he had also heard former England footballer Gary Lineker support a ban.

The Match Of The Day presenter previously branded the practice “absolutely disgusting” in a social media post.

“I would like to invite him to Botswana so he can really understand and see what is happening with elephants in this country, along with trophy hunting,” Mthimkhulu said.

Image: Botswana says the number of wild elephants in the country has almost tripled in the past 40 years. Photo: VWPics/AP

The minister said he did not understand why some people in other countries abhorred such tracking.

He said his government supports trophy hunting because it is “controlled” and “good for our people.”

“Trophy hunting, which leads to culling, is part of how we conserve these animals,” he said.

The Minister said that the population of all species in his country was increasing every year, every day, and was not decreasing.

“This shows that the conservation work is going very well and this conservation work goes hand in hand with trophy hunting and it benefits the local community. It provides a source of income for the local community,” he said.

He said removing income would create a “disincentive” to care for wildlife and would likely lead to demand for land set aside for conservation for agriculture and other income-generating activities.

A ban on large-scale hunting was lifted in Botswana in 2019 amid claims that elephant numbers were impacting the livelihoods of small-scale farmers.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), in some areas there are more elephants than people.

On Friday, a backbench bid to ban the import of hunting trophies from protected species into Britain passed its first hurdle in parliament.

The revived Hunting Trophies (Import Ban) Bill, introduced by former Labor minister John Spellar, has secured government support.

A similar bill was blocked by fellow lawmakers last session of Congress despite passing the House.

Mr Spella said an “overwhelming majority” of people supported banning the “evil trade”.

Environment Secretary Rebecca Pow said the government would support legislation to ensure Britain's trophy hunters “do not put additional pressure on species already at risk of extinction”.

However, we are facing a race against time to complete all necessary National Assembly procedures ahead of the next general election.

The promise to introduce a ban was in the 2019 Tory manifesto.

