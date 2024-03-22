US seeks to keep troops, drone base in Niger after junta labels them illegal





DAKAR, Senegal Days after Niger's military junta declared the presence of U.S. troops in the West African country illegal, U.S. officials are seeking in closed-door talks to determine whether they can maintain some form of security presence in the country, which has been the United States' closest regional ally.

U.S. officials say the situation is dynamic, with both sides exploring conditions under which the U.S. military presence could continue. This presence, which could be reduced, currently includes around 1,000 troops and a large drone base in the north of the country in Agadez, which are involved in efforts to counter Islamist militancy in the region.

A spokesman for Niger's junta said in a statement read on national television Saturday evening that the U.S. military presence violates Niger's constitution and that the government was terminating, with immediate effect, its security agreements with the United States. United. Amadou Abdramane, spokesperson for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), said the decision followed several days of meetings during which a delegation of American officials in Niamey displayed a condescending attitude and attempted to dictate which countries the West African nation could have. relations with Iran and Russia, in particular.

The junta's statement made public concerns raised privately by the Biden administration that Niger's leaders had agreed to supply uranium to Iran, crossing what Washington considers a red line. And in December, Niger signed a new security agreement with Russia, but it is not yet clear what this entails, and Russian soldiers are not currently on the ground in Niger.

A senior U.S. official said the Biden administration believed the junta's statement was less some sort of principled stance against U.S. aid than a fit of anger over the deep concerns we expressed to them last week about to the direction they are taking on a number of fronts.

Some regional analysts say there is little reason to be optimistic about U.S.-Nigeria relations. Niger's junta has yet to set a timetable for restoring democracy as the U.S. insists Niger's elected president was overthrown in July and appears unwilling to listen to the U.S. on partners with whom they can associate. Abdramane said Saturday that Niger's relations with Russia and Iran go back decades and he defended Niger's right to maintain relations with countries of its choosing.

The junta's strong words have already sparked calls within Nigerien society for American troops to leave. Local frustrations previously focused on France, Niger's former colonial power, but Nigeriens are increasingly questioning the purpose of U.S. troops.

These developments have left in limbo the U.S. military at the drone base, which Gen. Michael E. Langley, who heads U.S. Africa Command, said in a recent interview was essential for surveillance. and active alert, including for territorial defense.

The Niger government did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The US military began operating in Niger in the early 2000s as part of the Bush administration's counterterrorism strategy, primarily providing training and equipment to the country's military, and expanded significantly around 2013 , when Islamist militants seized large swaths of territory in neighboring Mali.

At the height of the operations, around 2017, U.S. forces were providing intelligence on armed groups as well as medical and logistical support during assassination and capture missions carried out by Nigerien troops, said Alan Van Saun, commander of company of a summer special forces battalion. 2017 to February 2018. He said all operations were carried out at the request of the Nigerien army and with the authorization of the US Embassy in Niger, which differentiates the mission from those in Iraq or Afghanistan, where the American army had more autonomy.

Since four U.S. soldiers from Van Saun's company were killed during the Tongo Tongo ambush in October 2017, prompting investigations by Congress and the Department of Defense, military operations have been limited. This has contributed to an erosion of trust with Nigerians, he said, because when push comes to shove and it's time for them to go out and do high-risk missions, we just sit there to keep the lights on.

Still, he added, a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops would only deepen the growing security vacuum in the region, which in recent years has become a hotspot for Islamic extremism around the world.

Following military takeovers in Mali and Burkina Faso in 2021 and 2022 respectively, junta governments asked French troops to leave and welcomed Russian fighters. In Mali, they fight alongside the army, while in Burkina Faso, they provide training.

Following these coups, Niger became an increasingly valuable Western security partner. When Niger's military overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last summer, many officials in Paris and Washington were shocked, with France supporting military intervention to return Bazoum to power and the United States speaking out against it. idea.

Within weeks, the junta government had publicly demanded that French troops pack up by the end of 2023. The vast majority of US security cooperation has been suspended, with operations limited to protecting forces and to warn Nigerien officials of imminent attacks by militants.

The junta announced over the weekend that it was breaking security agreements with Washington after a visit last week by a US delegation including Langley; Molly Phee, the State Department's top official for African affairs; and Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international affairs.

During meetings in the Niger capital, Niamey, U.S. officials again stressed the importance of a transition back to democracy and said Niger's pursuit of partnerships with some other countries would limit the willingness of United States itself to partner with Niger, according to a senior Biden administration official. The purpose of the trip, the official said, was to determine whether these guys could be good partners for us and meet our values ​​and interests.

Today, the situation in Niger is fluid, according to six senior U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. An official said that despite the public statement, the Nigerien government has not offered the private technical communications that would force the U.S. presence out of the country.

Andrew Lebovich, a researcher at the Clingendael Institute who focuses on Niger, said there appears to be a failure among U.S. officials to recognize the reality in Niger. Despite massive U.S. investments in the country's economy and security over the years, he said, Nigerien officials now appear uninterested in maintaining the U.S. presence.

In Niger, for so long, the United States convinced itself that we were not the French and that we could count on Niger, Lebovich said. There is an element of denial today in thinking that American troops might find a way to stay.

J. Peter Pham, former U.S. special envoy for the Sahel region, said regional dynamics have changed. It’s not business as usual, Pham said. We cannot address African governments, even in the poorest and least developed countries, like Niger, with conferences on democracy without first weighing our strategic interests and the immediate concerns of the regime.

In Niamey, some residents said they feared the end of relations with the United States could lead to an escalation of violence. But others said they made no distinction between U.S. troops and those of other countries, including France.

We are really very happy to see this historic decision that the CNSP has taken to free our people from American imperialism, said Alkassoum Sadou, 36 years old. Each country defends its own interest, and not that of Niger.

Omar Hama Saley from Niamey, Niger, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/22/niger-american-military-drone-base/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos