Where to watch the cursed Nickelodeon documentary Quiet on Set in the UK





Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from shopping experts. Sign up for free IndyBest emails.

From the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, Nickelodeon reigned as the top destination for children's television, churning out hit shows one after another. Drake & JoshandZoey101 on The Amanda Show and All Thatto.

But behind the gags and slapstick comedy, something more sinister was going on. In the new four-part documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, former show writers and child actors, including Drake Bell, pull back the curtain to reveal a harmful behind-the-scenes look at abuse, bullying, racism and sexism on set. Reveals. A Nickelodeon show led by TV exec Dan Schneider.

In the Investigation Discovery documentary, former child star Bell claims she was sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck when she was 15 years old.

Schneider later addressed his regrettable actions on set. The docuseries began airing on March 17 and is now available to stream in its entirety in the United States. It begins streaming in the UK next week.

Where to watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in the UK

Quiet on Set is an Investigation Discovery original and premieres on Discovery+ in the UK on Monday 25 March.

A Discovery+ subscription costs $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Not only will you have access to Quiet on Set, but also live channels including Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, Turbo, and ID (channels include: You can access it. A docuseries will be broadcast).

If you have an Amazon account, you can also add a Discovery+ subscription to Prime Video as part of your channel offerings. A basic subscription to Discovery+ through Prime Video Channels costs 3.99 per month.

A Discovery+ subscription is also free for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers. Sky Stream is currently free for a month (used to be 26 per month, now free, Sky.com).

Where to watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in the USA

In the US, Quiet on Set is currently streaming on Max. Maxstarts subscriptions start at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

If you're not a current Max subscriber, you can rent or purchase the entire series on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch now on Max

If you are a child and need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC on 0808 800 if you are an adult and concerned about your child. 5000. The National Association of Abusers of Children (Napac) provides support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

voucher code

Use the links below to check out the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers.

Your TV doesn't support the app? Give new life to one of the best streaming devices

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/television/how-watch-quiet-on-set-nickelodeon-documentary-b2515675.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos