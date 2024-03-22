Money Blog: Lenders increase some mortgage deals in 'disturbing' move | uk news





It can sometimes be difficult to strike the balance of eating nutritious foods that make you feel good without emptying your wallet.

So we're trying to find the cheapest way to identify the healthiest options.

To this end, the Money team asked Sunna van Kampen, owner of Tonic Health, who went viral on social media after reviewing supermarket products to find healthier options, to weigh in.

This series aims not to find the healthiest options, but to help you get better nutritional value for as little money as possible.

This time we will look at supermarket bread.

Most breads sold in supermarkets are full of preservatives, sugar and other nasty ingredients.

Sunna says the best choice is sourdough. This is because it balances digestibility, nutrient content and (importantly) affordability.

“Unlike typical store-bought bread, sourdough also has no added additives, preservatives or seed oils,” he says.

Sourdough bread contains about 40% less sugar per 100g than regular bread.

Why is it better for me?

This reduction in sugar may not seem like a big deal. That's because two slices of regular store bread typically only contain 3.5 grams. But the savings could soon add up.

Assuming you eat two slices of toast for breakfast and lunch, you'll save 2.8 grams of sugar per day. After one year, one kilogram of sugar will be removed from your diet.

“Reducing sugar isn't just good news for your waistline; it's also good news for your overall health. It helps you maintain a balanced diet without spiking blood sugar levels,” says Sunna.

This surge can cause a sharp drop in energy, a spike in hunger, and potentially lead to type 2 diabetes.

Checking the Glycemic Index makes it easy to see how foods affect your blood sugar levels. The glycemic index is a value out of 100 used to measure how much a particular food raises blood sugar levels (lower is better for most people).

“The fermentation process that makes sourdough lowers the glycemic index to 54 compared to 71 for traditional bread,” explains Sunna.

expense

“Sourdough has become a surprisingly affordable staple in most major supermarkets, despite the cost of living crisis,” says Sunna.

He found real sourdough (sourdough that has yeast or sugar in its ingredients and hasn't fermented properly) at major supermarkets such as:

Tesco Brown Sourdough 400g – 2ASDA Extra Special White Sourdough 400g 2.25 (despite the addition of rapeseed oil)Sainsbury's Sourdough Pave, Taste the Difference 400g – 2Waitrose No.1 White Sourdough Bread 500g – 2Morrisons has its own as we can see There was no label sourdough. But I did have 450g 2 of Jason's Great White Straight Up Sourdough.

So you'll only be spending an extra 60-80p per loaf, depending on the price of a typical Kingsmill or Hovis. This equates to an additional investment of 31.20-41.60 over a year (assuming one chunk per week). For better gut health, more nutrients, and much less sugar.

“It’s well worth the investment,” Sunna said.

Give it a try and let us know in the comments section if you think it's worth it.

A Dietitian's View – Views from Dr Laura Brown, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, Food and Health Sciences at Teesside University.

“In terms of desire and attraction to white bread, this is definitely a healthier recommendation.

“There are other offers that could be included here, including Tesco’s own high-fibre bread (1.30 a loaf).

“This promotes satiety and reduces blood sugar spikes.

“Either way, we need to promote and promote the consumption of low-glycemic, high-fiber, less-processed breads because of the negative effects white processed bread has on digestion and health.”

