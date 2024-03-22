UN Security Council does not adopt US draft resolution on Gaza ceasefire | Israel's War on Gaza News





The United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a US draft resolution calling for, but not demanding, a ceasefire in Israel's ongoing war against Gaza, after two permanent members opted to veto it.

The project submitted Friday to the Council received 11 votes in favor, three against from Russia, China and Algeria and one abstention from Guyana.

Russia and China both vetoed the resolution, which would have cited the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and condemned the October 7 Hamas attack.

Moscow has accused Washington of engaging in a hypocritical spectacle that does not put pressure on Israel.

Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the draft was highly politicized and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, where more 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Nebenzia said there was no call for a ceasefire in the text of the resolution and accused U.S. leaders of deliberately misleading the international community.

China's representative, Zhang Jun, said the draft avoided the most central issue, that of a ceasefire, with its ambiguous language.

Nor does it even answer the question of achieving a ceasefire in the short term, he added.

No demand for ceasefire

While the United States presented the measure as calling for a ceasefire, critics pointed out that the plan failed to demand an end to the war.

The proposal supports the imperative for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, unlike previous draft resolutions vetoed by Washington, which demanded an unconditional ceasefire.

The US draft resolution also links the ceasefire to ongoing negotiations to reach a truce agreement that would see the release of Israeli captives in Gaza.

He says it is important that there is a ceasefire; it does not appear to require one, said Al Jazeera diplomatic correspondent James Bays, who had obtained a copy of the draft resolution, earlier this week.

And it also directly ties this ceasefire to the release of the last prisoners held by Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

After Friday's vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia had prioritized politics over progress by using its veto, adding that neither Russia nor the China was not doing anything significant to advance peace.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York, U.S., March 22, 2024. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

Alternative draft resolutions

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has vetoed three resolutions demanding a ceasefire, the most recent an Arab-backed measure supported by 13 Council members with one abstention on the 20 FEBRUARY.

The day before, the United States had circulated a competing resolution, which underwent major changes during negotiations leading up to Friday's vote.

It would have initially supported a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of all hostages, and the previous draft would have supported international efforts for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

On Friday, Algeria's Ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said that if the Council had adopted its February resolution, thousands of innocent lives could have been saved. More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the war began last October.

These figures represent destroyed lives and hopes, Bendjama said, adding that the US text made no mention of Israel's responsibility for the deaths.

Meanwhile, the 10 elected members of the Security Council have drafted their own resolution, which demands that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 10, be respected by all parties , leading to a permanent and lasting ceasefire.

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and highlights the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

France will also work on a new UN resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Following the veto of Russia and China a few minutes ago, we will resume work on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners to reach an agreement, declared Macron after a press conference. Summit of European Union leaders in Brussels.

Following the veto of Russia and China a few minutes ago, we will resume work on the basis of the French draft resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European and Arab partners to reach an agreement, declared Macron after a press conference. Summit of European Union leaders in Brussels.

