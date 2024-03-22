The UK and Australia have forged a closer relationship through AUKUS progress and a new defense treaty.





The British and Australian foreign and defense ministers met in Adelaide to discuss shared security issues. A new defense and security cooperation agreement has been signed, paving the way for much closer cooperation and making Australia one of the UK's closest partner congresses, with Australia naming British company BAE Systems as a partner. AUKUS submarine construction partner

The relationship between the UK and Australia is stronger than ever after the successful Defense and Foreign Policy Summit in Canberra attended by the Defense and Foreign Ministers.

AUKMIN The two-day meeting and engagement with its annual counterpart, David Cameron and Grant Shapps, discussed shared priorities, challenges and cooperation on issues including Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

In Canberra on Thursday, Defense Minister Grant Shapps and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Males discussed close cooperation, including on science and technology, information exchange and cooperation to maintain an open and stable Indo-Pacific.

The agreement will also make it easier for our forces to operate in different countries, supporting current activities such as Operation Interflex, the Navy's Carrier Strike Group in 2025, and this summer's RAF exercise Pitch Black. (Pitch Black) will facilitate future deployments.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:

We face difficult challenges in a dangerous and uncertain world. That's why it's so important to strengthen our relationships with friends like Australia.

Our strong ties provide the foundation for us to work even closer together to defend our values. Our work in Australia reaffirms that close cooperation between our two countries is the best way to confront global threats.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

International partnerships and friendships with like-minded countries, including Australia, are more important than ever in an increasingly dangerous and competitive world.

Through our joint support for Ukraine, our AUKUS partnership, and our military training, we are demonstrating the value of cooperation in delivering security and prosperity.

Amid meetings on shared priorities and challenges, the UK and Australia put a continued commitment to Ukraine on the agenda, with the UK and Australian forces working together to train more than 35,000 Ukrainian recruits in the UK to date. Grant Shapps welcomed Australia's $25 million contribution to the UK-administered Ukraine International Fund, which seeks to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs and source them directly from industry, and announced a new package of multipurpose drone and air defense capabilities to be provided to Ukraine. . through funding in the coming months.

The 60 million packages will be procured quickly in the coming months to further support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. $40 million will be spent on more than 150 surveillance drones and an additional $20 million on additional air defense systems, including radar to detect missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian cities and military positions, and mobile workshops for rapid support. will be spent on Repair your equipment near the front lines.

The package will be sourced from industry using supply chains already providing capabilities to Ukraine, including leading manufacturers such as British companies Malloy Aeronautics and Tekever, and the continued commitment to support Ukraine from countries around the world, including the UK and Australia. shows.

Ahead of the meeting, Foreign Minister Wong signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to combat gender-based violence in the Pacific region, which has one of the highest rates of sexual assault in the world.

The discussion went beyond ensuring regional and global security to promoting prosperity. The Foreign Secretary continued to advance plans to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The Indo-Pacific is expected to account for half of global growth by 2050, and the UK is actively working to strengthen economic engagement and drive prosperity in the region.

The Foreign Secretary also met with Australian business leaders to highlight the importance of Australian capital to the UK economy and encouraged investors to diversify and support the energy transition and the UK Government's key priorities. This engagement with Australia and the Indo-Pacific economy benefits both British and Australians, creating jobs and growth in both countries. Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense met with defense industry leaders to discuss cooperation.

All four ministers visited the Osborne shipyard on Friday morning, where BAE Systems is building the Hunter ships based on Britain's Type 26 design, marking another win for the UK defense industry. Australia is also investing in Rolls-Royce and Derby, where nuclear propulsion power plants will be manufactured. First announced in 2021, the AUKUS program will be focused on Barrow-in-Furness and Derby and support more than 21,000 jobs in the UK at its peak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-australia-celebrate-closer-ties-with-aukus-progress-and-new-defence-treaty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos