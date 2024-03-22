Vodafone-Three merger could mean higher prices, UK watchdog warns | mergers and acquisitions





The planned merger of Vodafone and Three UK, which would create Britain's largest mobile phone operator, has been subject to further scrutiny by the competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it planned to refer the deal to a more detailed second stage of investigation, amid concerns mobile customers could face higher prices and reduced quality.

The merger will bring together two of the UK's four mobile network operators, bringing together 27 million customers under a single network operator, including BT-owned EE, Spain's Telefnica and Virgin Media O2, owned by US-listed Liberty Global. It will surpass.

The CMA has already carried out an initial phase 1 inquiry looking into whether the deal could significantly reduce competition and said on Friday it had confirmed concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in UK mobile networks.

The CMA is concerned that combining the two businesses will reduce competition between mobile operators for new customers, and the deal could make negotiations more difficult for smaller mobile virtual network operators such as Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile. He added that there is. Great deal for your own customers.

Julie Bon, Level 1 decision maker at the CMA, said: Vodafone and Three have made numerous claims about how their deal is good for competition and investment, but the CMA has not seen sufficient evidence so far. These claims.

Vodafone and Three UK must provide a solution to the CMA within five working days. Otherwise, the transaction will be referred to a Stage 2 investigation, which may take 24 weeks. Such relief could include offering to sell some of the spectrum of radio frequencies allocated to mobile networks.

Vodafone UK and Three UK, both owned by CK Hutchison, said in statements that the regulatory decision had been expected.

Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three UK, said: Current market structures are holding the UK back and this is not good for customers or competition. By creating a third party with the scale needed to invest, the combination of the two companies will deliver one of the most advanced networks in Europe and transform the UK into a digital superhighway, benefiting customers from day one.

Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, said: “Having reached this important milestone, we look forward to working with the independent panel on the second phase of the process.

The UK was one of three markets, along with Italy and Spain, that Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle identified as requiring action from Vodafone. Vodafone UK and Three UK are considered sub-scale in the UK, unable to cover their capital costs and have limited investment capacity.

Last week, Vodafone announced it would take steps to sell its Italian business to Swisscom for $8 billion in cash, and last year it also announced it was selling its Spanish business. Proceeds from the sale will go to shareholders.

Analysts said on Friday they were not surprised by the CMA's announcement.

Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, a company that analyzes technology trends, said Vodafone's deal with Three UK faces a regulatory knife edge, but only if both parties are willing to make further concessions, such as asset sales. Like mobile spectrum, they can get deals done over the line.

He said: My view is that the deal should be approved. It is better to have three strong suppliers than two dominant and two subscale. Blocking it could hinder the long-term development of the UK's communications infrastructure.

However, some have called for the deal to be blocked by competition authorities. Tommaso Valletti, professor of economics at Imperial College London and former chief competition economist at the European Commission, said on Friday that past research on telecom mergers has shown that consumer rates are rising. He said there would be an increase.

The merger will definitely lead to higher prices. I have been studying mobile phone market structure, especially mergers, for the past 25 years. Published scientific research shows that when markets systematically become more concentrated (for example, by reducing the number of operators to three rather than four), consumers suffer because they have to pay higher prices. He said it was difficult to see how the merger could be approved in any plausible scenario.

Sarah Carpenter, head of operations at the Unite union, said: The merger of Three and Vodafone should be a wake-up call to competition authorities. We've seen too often how these mega-mergers promise the planet but deliver nothing but job cuts and higher prices for corporate profits. The CMA has a clear responsibility to stop this deal.

