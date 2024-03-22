First Ukrainian pilot to complete RAF flight training





The 10 pilots received basic flight, ground school and language training in the UK and will one day form the front line of defense protecting Ukrainian skies from Putin's forces.

The unit will now undergo advanced flight training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets.

This effort is the UK's major contribution to the Air Capability Coalition, jointly led by the US, Denmark and the Netherlands. The coalition is helping build an air force comprised of modern fighter jets to form the cornerstone of Ukraine's military. The Capabilities Coalition was established last year to provide a long-term commitment to support the Ukrainian military, with the UK co-leading the Maritime and Drone Coalition.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

I would like to congratulate these brave pilots on completing their initial training here in the UK. Thanks to the RAF's world-renowned technology, these pilots have received top-notch training and are now one step closer to fighting Putin's illegal aggression.

Over the past two years, Britain has taken the lead in building Ukraine's air capabilities, including equipping its aircraft with additional equipment and providing the country with long-range cruise missiles.

Ukraine is using its air force to devastating effect, undermining the Russian Black Sea Fleet and seriously damaging its headquarters. This milestone is another step forward for Ukraine's aviation capabilities. Together with our allies, we are showing that we will continue to stand with Ukraine.

A modern air force would greatly enhance Ukraine's capabilities, which currently consist of Soviet-era aircraft, and would act as a powerful deterrent and highly effective counter to Putin's own forces, limiting their ability to attack targets within Ukraine.

Britain does not operate the F-16 fighter jets chosen by Ukraine to form the core of its modernized air force, but the prime minister and defense secretary have repeatedly called for it to support international programs to provide training and jets to partners and allies. Ukraine plans to deliver its first F-16 to Ukraine by the summer of 2024.

As part of their training, pilots learned general aircraft flying, flying with aircraft instruments, low-altitude navigation and advanced formation flying from experienced RAF instructors. They also received English language training to support training and increase interoperability with NATO air forces using English, the standardized international flight language.

Having worked closely with the French Air Force to coordinate the training program, the pilots will now travel to France to conduct advanced flight training before moving on to training on the F-16 aircraft itself.

The trainees join more than 60,000 Ukrainians who have been trained in Britain since Putin first ordered the invasion of Crimea in 2014, including 36,000 recruited from 2022 through Operation Interplex.

One of the Ukrainian pilots said:

I enjoyed being in the UK and taking part in this training program. The course was challenging and enjoyable, and it made me a better pilot. I am grateful for the UK's support to Ukraine and would like to personally thank the RAF instructors who prepared us for the future.

The Prime Minister confirmed the UK's intention to support the Air Capability Coalition with basic flight training last year and the RAF will continue its support for the new cohort of Ukrainian pilots and ground crew.

The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, including the recently announced $325 million in bilateral support to provide more than 10,000 advanced drones and $245 million to continue providing much-needed artillery munitions until 2024. $2.5 billion has already been allocated for additional military support.

