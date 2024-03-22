Immigration boosts the US economy and has been 'underestimated'





The recent increase in immigration to the United States is helping to support the economy despite a series of global challenges, according to Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JPMorgan.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its forecast for US GDP growth to 2.1% for 2024, up from 1.4% in its December outlook, as the economy continues to show resilience despite lower interest rates high as the central bank seeks to manage inflation levels.

At the same time, the labor market remained relatively dynamic despite tightening monetary conditions, with unemployment remaining below 4% in February and the economy creating 275,000 jobs.

The Fed also raised its projections for its preferred measure of inflation: core personal consumption expenditures. It now expects core PCE to come in at 2.6%, up from 2.4%, after inflation figures for January and February dampened hopes that price rises would be completely controlled.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.4% in February on the month and 3.8% on the year, slightly more than planned.

“We're still seeing a phenomenon around the world that services inflation is still much higher than it was before the pandemic, so we're looking at a 3% core CPI, but I think one thing that “The immigration story has been really underreported in the United States,” Chang told CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday.

“The U.S. population is almost 6 million more than it was about two years ago, which largely explains the increase in consumption, when you also consider the very low unemployment rate.”

She noted that upward pressures on wages and housing costs, as well as the resurgence in energy prices since the start of the year, suggest the Fed is “not out of the woods yet ” in terms of inflation.

A recent Congressional Budget Office report estimates that net immigration to the United States was 3.3 million in 2023 and is expected to remain at that level in 2024, before falling to 2.6 million in 2025 and 1.8 million in 2026.

Immigration, and particularly border crossings, is among the hottest topics in the run-up to the November presidential election. Chang suggested that other events could exacerbate the problem, particularly the situation in Haiti.

However, she argued that in terms of its net impact on the economy, immigration is “a good thing.”

“From everything we've seen, the revenues generated exceed the expenses. Now, it's a political question, not just here in the United States but if you look at Europe, it's also probably the question n #1 right now, but we're doing it. I think when you look at the unemployment numbers and the strength of consumption, immigration is a big part of it,” Chang said.

Other factors that have allowed the U.S. economy to outperform its peers include its high budget deficit and energy independence, Chang added. Europe has struggled in recent years to eradicate its dependence on Russia for its energy supplies.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projects that the US federal budget deficit will reach $1.4 trillion in 2023, or 5.3% of GDP, and will reach 6.1% of GDP in 2024 and 2025.

“I think even in an election year, you'll also see a lot of spending before September 30, so there's not really a lot of sign that these numbers [will subside]. I think that's one of the reasons why I think high rates will be here to stay longer,” Chang added. September 30 marks the end of the U.S. government's fiscal year.

With this in mind, JPMorgan sees only a “shallow” easing cycle from the Federal Reserve, with inflationary pressures likely to persist amid high government spending and immigration.

