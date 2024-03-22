Britain, Australia call for immediate halt to fighting in Gaza | Israel Gaza War News





The two countries have warned of potentially devastating consequences if Israel goes ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah.

Australia and Britain have called for an immediate halt to fighting in the Gaza Strip, warning of potentially devastating consequences if Israel goes ahead with its planned ground assault on the southern city of Rafah.

The two countries issued a joint statement on Friday following a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles with British Foreign Minister David Cameron and Grant Shapps in Adelaide. expressed deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ministers pointed to the high number of refugees fleeing to the area and the lack of safe space in Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for an attack on the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip. Different parts of the enclave.

The statement, issued following ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and Israel, said it expressed the urgency for fighting in the Gaza Strip to stop immediately to allow aid to flow and hostages to be released, as an important step toward a permanent and sustainable ceasefire. Yes. The US continues in Doha.

The request, which signals growing anxiety in Britain and Australia about the damage and impact of the war, comes ahead of the UN Security Council expected to vote on a draft US resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft text states that an immediate and lasting ceasefire is essential to protect civilians and allow the provision of humanitarian assistance. The ceasefire would also be conditioned on the release of some of the remaining prisoners taken during Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Washington has for months rejected calls for a resolution including this language to protect its ally Israel amid growing global condemnation of the war that has killed nearly 32,000 Palestinians.

The UN resolution will put pressure on Netanyahu to reverse the Rafah offensive. But it's unclear which resolution would completely stop the war.

The UK is also a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, along with the US, Russia, China and France.

