Why the US ceasefire proposal failed at the UN Security Council





Russia and China have just vetoed Biden's draft resolution on Gaza at the UN Security Council. Algeria also voted against.

Even though the resolution does not clearly demand a ceasefire, Moscow and Beijing nevertheless allow Biden to blame Russia for the Council's inaction, even though Biden has been the main obstacle to the Council's progress in the over the last six months.

Although much of the debate will focus on their vetoes, an analysis of the resolution's text reveals both moves in Biden's position, as well as why his change remains insufficient in many respects.

First of all, this proposal is significantly firmer than previous US plans, but it still falls short of meeting a clear and unequivocal demand for an unconditional ceasefire. For one thing, it no longer calls for a ceasefire as soon as possible, as a previous US resolution did, which was remarkably weak wording. But the operational clause remains very convoluted and unnecessarily complicated, which has become the hallmark of everything Biden has done in Gaza:

(The Security Council) Determines the imperative for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians of all parties, enable the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and alleviate humanitarian suffering and, to this end , unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire. as part of the release of all remaining hostages;

The clause does not require a ceasefire but determines that it is imperative. His support is not directly for the ceasefire, but for the negotiation process that the United States co-led and whose parameters the United States sought to determine in favor of Israel. The text emphasizes that this effort to obtain a ceasefire is “linked to the release of all remaining hostages.” (Emphasis mine.)

This is an Israeli demand that is unlikely to be accepted by Hamas in exchange for a time-limited ceasefire rather than a permanent ceasefire. As such, the US plan supports the Israeli position in the negotiations and indirectly conditions the ceasefire on the release of all hostages, thus making two million Gaza civilians hostages as well.

Other operational clauses are stronger and more direct, even if they fail to name Israel. For example, the project is very strong in:

Rejecting any forced displacement of the civilian population in Gaza. »

Demanding… that Hamas and other armed groups immediately grant humanitarian access to all remaining hostages. »

Reject actions that reduce the territory of Gaza, including through the official or unofficial creation of so-called buffer zones. »

Condemning (…) calls by government ministers for the resettlement of Gaza and rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in Gaza.”

Of course, the ministers in question are all Israeli, but the text fails to name Israel. Nonetheless, it should arguably commit the United States to halting Israel's current efforts to carve out territory in Gaza and build buffer zones. Otherwise, the United States will fail to meet its own demands in its own UN resolution.

But on one crucial point, as UN journalist Rami Ayariha reported, the text has weakened. Previous versions strongly opposed any Israeli attack on Rafah, but the current version watered down the wording and moved it to the preamble, expressing only “the fear that a ground offensive on Rafah could result in additional damage to the civilians” instead of demanding that it be prevented.

It is worth noting that during the debate in the Security Council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a critical statement: if Russia presents a resolution that does not support “diplomacy on the ground”, that is – say the diplomatic process co-led by the United States, the Council will remain deadlocked. This is a direct threat by the United States to veto any resolution that does not endorse the U.S. diplomatic process and the U.S.-Israeli parameters of a ceasefire.

In conclusion, this is a shift in Biden's position, but there may be less here than meets the eye. Undoubtedly, Biden's shift in rhetoric toward a ceasefire is remarkable, but the devil is in the details. The system, unnecessarily convoluted, raises fears that this change will not be less simple than it could and should be.

