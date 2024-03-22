Nike must not touch the British flag, British Prime Minister speaks on new soccer kits





A rack of England's new Nike design football shirts featuring the controversial St George's cross are displayed for sale in a central London store on March 22, 2024.

Daniel Leal | Afp | getty images

LONDON British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that Nike was wrong to 'play' with the flag design on the England soccer team's new shirt, as a controversy that started on social media expanded into politics.

Ahead of this summer's Euro 2024 tournament, England Football unveiled a new kit produced by the American sportswear giant on Monday. It features a smaller version of the St George's cross that appears on the British flag in red on white, on a collar in various shades including purple and blue.

The design was criticized on social media by many who said the flag should not be changed, while others claimed the controversy was overblown. Some people said the new flag was “woke,” a controversial term usually meaning something associated with socially progressive values. The hashtag #BoycottNike was shared by quite a few accounts on social media platform X.

On Friday, Sunak said he “prefers the original,” the BBC reported.

“When it comes to our flag, we should not tamper with it because it is a source of pride, identity, who we are and it is perfect in itself,” he said.

Flags waving and waiting with the England flag as spectators turn on their mobile phone torches during the UEFA Euro 2024 European qualifying match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium in London, England, November 17, 2023.

Charlotte Wilson/Offside | offside | getty images

Nike said in a statement: “We have been a proud partner of the FA since 2012 and understand the significance of the St George's Cross. Our intention was never to offend, given what it means to England fans.”

“The intention with the FA was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements. The cuff trim is inspired by the training gear worn by England’s heroes in 1966 and is a gradient of blue and red with touches of purple. .Similarly, the colors on the back of the collar are an interpretation of the flag.”

In its initial post on The changes to George's Cross were called a “playful update”.

British opposition leader Keir Starmer also weighed in on the debate this week, saying there was no need to change the flag.

Starmer told The Sun newspaper: “I think they need to reconsider this and change it again. I'm not even sure I can properly explain why they thought they needed to change it in the first place.”

The adult shirts sell for $84.99 ($107.23) to $124.99 on Nike's website.

It's not the first consumer products company to face social media backlash in recent years. An intense and prolonged boycott of Bud Light beer over the brand's brief partnership with a transgender influencer impacted parent company AB InBev's 2023 results, surprising companies.

Nike reported quarterly results Thursday, showing better-than-expected growth in North America but continued slowing sales in China.

German rival Adidas was dealt a blow this week when it announced it would switch to Nike as its national team kit supplier from 2027, saying the German Football Association had offered better terms.

