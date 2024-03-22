Max opens in Europe in May, but UK viewers have been waiting a long time.





Streaming service Max is finally set to launch in Europe later this spring, replacing HBO Max on the continent. Outside of the UK, the situation in the British Isles is a bit more complicated.

This news came from Warner Bros. This comes straight from the keynote address by JB Perette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Gaming at Discovery. The launch will not happen all at once, but in two stages.

On May 21, Max will be officially launched in the Nordic countries, the Iberian Peninsula, and Central and Eastern Europe. It's important to mention that HBO Max is already available in your region, so the change will take effect sooner. The service will soon be available in Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

We don't know exactly when the platform will launch in the final four countries, but it could launch in the summer. As Variety points out, the 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris on July 26. “Max will also be the only platform to stream all live coverage of the Olympics. [games]”. So if you want most of Europe to watch the Olympics, the Olympics have to come out before that.

price

The current subscription plan price is unknown. Pricing wasn't revealed during Perette's presentation, but we do have some information. According to Variety, Max in Europe will offer an affordable basic plan with ads and a premium plan that will allow viewers to stream full HD or 4K content on up to four devices simultaneously. They go on to claim that users will be given “up to 100 downloads of content.” Pricing will become clearer once the service is launched.

On the surface, it appears that Max subscribers will be able to download up to 100 individual movies and shows from the platform. It's possible that Variety is actually talking about users being able to download hundreds of movies and shows. We think it's the former, but again the wording isn't very clear.

Going back to the subscription method, the basic plan will first be released in 9 countries, including Denmark, France, Norway, and Romania. Prices for everything “will vary from country to country”. More information will be released in the coming months.

UK Availability

Max's presence in the UK was confirmed by Warner Bros. It depends on the business deal Discovery has signed with British telecommunications company Sky.

As Deadline explains, Sky is the “exclusive distributor of most HBO content” in the UK due to “lucrative licensing deals.” The contract doesn't expire until 2026, so it's entirely possible that people there will have to wait another two years to get something similar to the Max.

Sky has special “series contract periods” for certain content, so you can continue to stream it even if the deal changes. Of course, Warner Bros. and Sky could change their contract within the next two years, but we don't yet know whether that will happen.

For movie recommendations, check out TechRadar's roundup of the best Max movies to stream in March 2024.

