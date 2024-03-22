US tests Stryker-mounted lasers in Iraq amid Middle East drone boom





The U.S. military is tinkering with high-energy lasers in Iraq as part of a broader effort to perfect directed energy weapons and more effectively counter drones, according to the head of Central Command.

The Army sent several laser weapons mounted on Stryker combat vehicles to the Middle East earlier this year. It was unclear at the time where the prototypes were stationed, but the move was intended to advance the service's short-range air defense goals.

Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of CENTCOM, told Congress on March 21 that he currently has three 50-kilowatt Stryker-based lasers in Iraq. Experiments are underway, he added, to identify their best application. He did not disclose preliminary results. A request for additional information to the command was not immediately responded to.

High-energy lasers and associated high-power microwave weapons are capable of taking down incoming threats in unorthodox ways and at a fraction of the cost of traditional munitions. Lasers can shoot at the speed of light and punch holes in materials, but they are sensitive to weather conditions and particles in the air, such as sand. Microwaves can fry electronic devices en masse, but their effectiveness is limited at greater distances.

Both are considered essential parts of a layered defense or have multiple countermeasures ready to thwart different threats in different situations.

Directed energy is not a panacea, Kurilla said at the House Armed Services Committee hearing. What I say to all departments: give me systems, we'll experiment with them and tell you if they work in a real-world, real-world environment.

The military is increasingly concerned about aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles capable of spying on troops, increasing targeting and dropping explosives. In late January, a drone attack killed three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan, near the Syrian border.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Republican, urged Kurilla during the committee hearing to take advantage of directed energy wherever he can. At least 31 directed energy initiatives are underway across the military, according to a study by the National Defense Industrial Association.

I know it's not perfected yet, but it has great capabilities right now against drones and that sort of thing, Lamborn said. I would hate to see a repeat of Tower 22, for example.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

