The UK is giving Vodafone and Three five working days for a solution to avoid an in-depth merger investigation.





Vodafone has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs as part of newly appointed CEO Margherita Della Valle's turnaround plan.

Paul Hannah | Bloomberg | getty images

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that Vodafone's proposed merger with rival CK Hutchison will face a deeper investigation unless the two mobile operators provide a “meaningful resolution” to the regulator's concerns. .

Vodafone and CK Hutchison's UK brand Three must respond within five working days.

The CMA launched an investigation into the proposed partnership in January. In its latest update on Friday, the CMA said it was concerned the deal would significantly reduce competition, impose higher prices for consumers and create an unfavorable environment for mobile virtual network operators.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are a flood of new network operators that have sprung up over the years, using the underlying infrastructure of existing carriers rather than being created from scratch.

As announced last year, the deal between Vodafone and CK Hutchison will merge the UK operations of both brands, giving Vodafone a 51% controlling stake, with CK Hutchison holding a minority stake. Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam will lead the new company, while three UK chief financial officers (CFOs) Darren Purkis has been appointed to the CFO position.

The price is expensive and the quality is poor

The CMA said on Friday that the deal proposed by Vodafone and CK Hutchison could lead to higher prices and lower quality for UK mobile customers. Vodafone and Three are two of the UK's four biggest network providers and offer important alternatives to consumers, the CMA said.

The CMA pointed out that Three is generally the cheapest of the UK's four major mobile networks and combining it with Vodafone “could reduce competition between mobile operators for new customers”.

The CMA also expressed concerns that the deal could make it more difficult for MVNOs such as Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile to negotiate good deals for their customers. Vodafone and Three are both used by popular MVNOs.

Lebara and Asda Mobile use Vodafone, while Superdrug Mobile is one of the MVNOs using Three.

Vodafone and Three said the CMA's announcement that it would refer the deal for an in-depth stage 2 review was “the expected next step in the process and is in line with the completion schedule we set out from the beginning”.

In a joint statement, the two companies said they were confident the deal would deliver benefits to competitors, customers and the UK.

They say the UK's mobile network service quality lags significantly behind other European countries, noting that the networks are “sub-scale, unaffordable for capital costs and have limited ability to invest and compete effectively relative to the market”. I did. Leader EE and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2).

Vodafone's Essam said on Friday: “Referring to BT and its mobile brands EE and VMO2, this will create an operator with the scale needed to acquire BTEE, provide MVNOs with more choice in the wholesale market and serve customers, competition and their wider interests. “It will comply,” he said. This country.”

Robert Finnegan, chief executive of Three UK, said the current market structure was “disrupting the UK and that’s not good for customers or competition”.

“By creating a third player with the scale needed to invest, the combination of the two companies will deliver one of the most advanced networks in Europe and transform the UK into a digital highway that will benefit our customers from day one,” Finnegan said. .

