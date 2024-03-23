Moral failure: House of Representatives approves bill banning UNRWA funding | UNRWA News





Washington, DC The U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.2 trillion funding bill that would ban funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the context of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

The measure, adopted Friday by 286 votes to 134, would allow the government to continue to operate fully before a partial shutdown expires.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which must pass it by midnight Friday, at which point several government agencies will begin to run out of money. President Joe Biden has promised to sign the bill immediately, if the Democratic-controlled upper house of Congress passes it as planned.

The measure faced opposition from dozens of far-right Republicans, who said it did not sufficiently cut government spending. After the vote, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from office over his support of the bipartisan spending deal.

Twenty-two Democrats, many of whom had expressed concerns about UNRWA's provisions, joined Republicans in opposing the plan.

Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute (AAI), called the bill's passage an incredible moral failure.

Our political process has chosen to reduce US funding to the only entity capable of responding to the level and scale of suffering currently occurring in Gaza, Berry told Al Jazeera.

Imminent famine in Gaza

The bill comes as the United Nations warns of the growing risk of famine in Gaza amid the Israeli blockade. Gaza officials said many children have already died of dehydration and starvation over the past month.

Several progressives denounced the ban on U.S. aid to UNRWA, which provides vital on-the-ground services to Palestinians in Gaza and throughout the Middle East.

In a speech on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib accused Israel of committing some of the most horrific crimes against humanity this century.

The Israeli government intentionally starved the Palestinian people, she said.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, added that UNRWA is the main organization providing desperately needed food and humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians.

The members here will all contribute to the starvation of Palestinian families, she said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen also denounced the impending ban, expressing disappointment and frustration with the move.

UNRWA is the main means of distributing aid desperately needed in Gaza, so refusing to fund UNRWA is tantamount to denying food to starving people and restricting medical supplies to injured civilians, Van Hollen said in a statement.

It also means reducing support for services, including school and health care, for more than a million Palestinians in the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

Van Hollen did not say whether he would vote against the bill. Last month, the senator voted in favor of a bill that would provide $14 billion in additional aid to Israel and defund UNRWA, despite his criticism of the war on Gaza and his advocacy for of the United Nations agency.

Israel had accused UNRWA of having links to Hamas, allegations rejected by the agency and major humanitarian groups.

Earlier this year, the Israeli government said that around a dozen UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel. UNRWA has opened an investigation into the allegations. The UN also appointed an independent committee to review the agency.

The Israeli accusations prompted more than a dozen Western countries, led by the United States, to suspend aid to UNRWA.

But in a report seen by numerous media outlets last month, UNRWA said Israeli forces had tortured several of its employees in Gaza to get them to admit their links to Hamas.

Many countries that had suspended aid to UNRWA, including Canada and Australia, have resumed funding in recent weeks. But the Biden administration continued to withhold funds.

Palestinian refugees

On Thursday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the withdrawal of funding from the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees unconscionable.

It's also not based on solid facts, she said. We have intelligence assessments that talk about this and I find it highly political.

The US funding bill includes other pro-Israel measures, including strict restrictions on US humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

The AAI's Berry said it was important to place the looming ban in the context of broader, years-long Israeli efforts to delegitimize UNRWA.

The UN agency provides health care and education, among other essential services throughout the region, to millions of Palestinian refugees who were forcibly displaced from their homes during the creation of the State of Israel and to their descendants.

Berry said that while the defunding of UNRWA during a famine crisis in Gaza is shocking, the problem is even bigger than aid to the Palestinian territory; it is part of the campaign to erase Palestinian refugees.

The White House, which is typically involved in setting the parameters of funding bills, endorsed the bill, suggesting Biden is on board with defunding UNRWA.

The Biden administration's policies since October 7 have been tragically flawed, Berry told Al Jazeera. And instead of correcting course, instead of digging into the hole that they've put the United States in and that has damaged the United States' global position, they haven't been able to really pivot.

