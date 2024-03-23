LGBTQ pride flags to be banned from US embassies in deal to avoid government shutdown





The bipartisan measure aimed at averting a government shutdown includes a provision that would effectively ban LGBTQ pride flags from flying over U.S. embassies.

Although the 1,012-page document, valued at $1.2 trillion, does not explicitly mention banning Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies, its text embraces a Republican-led effort to ban the display of the LGBTQ pride flag in government buildings.

No funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act shall be obligated or expended to fly or display any flag over any installation of the Department of State of the United States other than the American flag, the flag POW/MIA, the hostage and the wrongful detainee. flag, flag of a state, flag of an Indian tribal government, flag of official mark of a U.S. agency, or sovereign flag of other countries, the text says.

The White House did not mention the provision for flags flying over U.S. embassies in its statement and did not respond to a request for comment.

At least one Democrat criticized the provision. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, the progressive caucus whip, called it laughable.

It shows how close the Republican Party has come to threatening to shut down government services for trying to determine which flags could fly in front of which buildings, Casar told reporters. I think it's laughable, not only to Democratic voters but also to Republican voters.

House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly touted the provision as a victory during a closed-door meeting with other Republican lawmakers Wednesday morning, according to Bloomberg.

Some LGBTQ rights advocates downplayed the impact of the provisions and pointed to successful efforts by the White House and Democratic congressional leaders to remove several anti-LGBTQ provisions that Republicans initially added to the funding measure, including a limit to gender-affirming care for transgender Americans.

This places absolutely no limits on other displays of a Pride flag, the hosting of LGBTQ+ events or the ability of embassy employees to display Pride flags in their workplace, said Brandon Wolf , a spokesperson for the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, in a statement. Friday. This is a desperate turn from a president whose MAGA members have just had their efforts to hijack the appropriations process roundly rejected.

In 2019, the Trump administration began rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to display pride flags on flagpoles during LGBTQ Pride Month.

Pride flags were once again allowed to fly at U.S. embassies during Pride Month after Biden was sworn in in 2021. However, that same year, House Republicans introduced legislation, known as the name of the Old Glory Only Act, which would have required the Secretary of State to ensure that no diplomatic or consular post of the United States flies a flag other than the flag of the United States over such post. The measure was unsuccessful.

Locally, there have also been efforts to enact effective pride flag bans.

In January, Florida state lawmakers proposed a measure banning teachers and government employees from displaying flags representing a race, sexual orientation, gender or political ideological viewpoint. And this month, more than 58 percent of voters in Hunting Beach, Calif., voted in favor of a measure banning the Pride flag and other non-governmental banners from flying on city property.

Efforts to ban the flag, a decades-old symbol of LGBTQ unity and equality, come as far-right ideologues attempt to tie the flag to a trope that connects gay and transgender people to attackers of children who want to groom or sexualize children.

