UK weather forecast: Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting this weekend as winter cold ushers in spring

A cold gust of arctic air is set to end a spell of mild weather this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop across the UK as winter ends.

Britain will face a significant drop in temperatures as double-digit temperatures in spring give way to colder weather in time for the weekend, the Met Office has warned.

Winds from Spain and Portugal have brought above-average temperatures this week, with the mercury reaching 16C in the south-east on Wednesday, a sure sign of the official start of spring.

While many were hoping for a continuation of sunny and mild days, National Weather Service meteorologists predicted that would not be the case Thursday evening as air veered out of the north, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures that dropped into the single digits.

Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend, with a chance of frost overnight (file photo)

(Getty Images)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell told The Independent that people will need to wrap up warm over the weekend as temperatures drop to 5C on the mercury.

People walking around thinking winter is over may be in for a bit of a shock as they will be wearing coats in the cold weather this weekend, Mr Snell said. Temperatures are expected to be much colder at the weekend, with temperatures dropping above average for this time of year due to northwesterly and northerly winds.

Most people will get a damp start on Friday with sunshine and blustery showers across southern England and Wales, with temperatures turning colder.

Temperatures are expected to reach 11C in the south-east by 11am, with the mercury reaching 11C in the south-west, 10C in the Midlands, 8-11C in the north and 7C in southern Scotland.

Temperatures will exceed 5C across most of the country on Friday, but frost and snow could fall overnight in the Highlands of Scotland and northern England. But nothing special happens this time of year, Mr. Snell said.

He added: It's going to be a sunny and blustery weekend. There will be no snow bombs, but it will start to get colder. People are starting to head out without coats, but come Friday they'll be grabbing them again.

Mr Snell said it was unclear how long the cold weather would last, but the Met Office was expecting wind and rain to spread across the UK from Monday, with the heaviest rain expected to be felt in the south.

The Met Office is predicting that cold air will arrive from the Arctic on Friday, dropping temperatures across the UK.

(Meteorological Administration)

Friday night will turn chilly, with temperatures dropping to 3C in the West Midlands, while wintry showers could arrive in northern Scotland on Saturday, with temperatures across the country falling to 5C.

Despite a chilly start to Sunday morning, temperatures in the south are expected to rise to warmer readings reaching 7C in the east and 8C in the west.

Meteorological Administration outlook

today:

Clouds and rain will gradually clear over the southeast during the day. Elsewhere, clear weather and scattered showers are expected. This occurs most often in the northwest and at higher elevations in winter. Instead, the wind blows and everyone feels colder.

Tonight:

Showers will continue to fall to the north and west overnight, with wintry conditions remaining over the hills. It will be a windy and chilly night, with frost possible in sheltered locations.

Saturday:

The day will be a bit windy and cold for many, with a mix of clear skies and scattered showers. Winter showers fall heavily on the northern hills.

Outlook for Sunday through Tuesday:

Sunday will see sunny skies and blustery showers. At first it may be heavy and wintery over the hill, but it gradually fades as the day goes by. On Monday and Tuesday it became unsettled again with further rain.

