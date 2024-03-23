International
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger to step down from powerful House Appropriations post
WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, Republican of Fort Worth, will resign early as chairwoman of the influential House Appropriations Committee, she announced Friday in a letter to Republican leaders.
“As I reflect on my time in the House of Representatives and over 5 years as Ranking Member and now Chair of the Appropriations Committee, I realize that I have accomplished more than I could have imagined ” Granger wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the House. Mike Johnson.
The presidency is one of the most powerful positions held by a Texan in Congress. The Appropriations Committee sets funding levels for a multitude of government programs each year. Granger is the first Republican on the committee since 2019.
Without Granger, only three Texans will chair congressional committees: Rep. Jodey Arrington will chair the Budget Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul will chair Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Roger Williams will chair Small Business. Texas sends more Republicans to Congress than any other state. But recent departures among the most experienced have limited the number of members occupying senior positions.
Granger announced last year that she would not seek re-election this cycle. She is currently the longest-serving Republican in the Texas delegation, serving since 1997.
Granger said in her letter that she would remain chair until the Republican Steering Committee, which determines committee assignments for the conference, selects a new chair. She said she plans to remain on the committee, offering advice to the next president.
“My goal for the next nine months is to return to where I started my career, as an educator,” she wrote. “I will remain on the committee as chair emeritus, as a teacher would, providing guidance to my colleagues when necessary.”
Granger has served on the committee for 25 years. She has long been a vocal advocate for defense spending, particularly in her Fort Worth-based district, including on manufacturing the F-35 fighter jet. She also oversaw more than $400 million earmarked for the Panther Island flood control and development project in Fort Worth, which raised questions of impropriety since her son was head of the authority overseeing the project . He left the project in 2022.
Granger's announcement came just hours after the House voted to pass legislation to fund the federal government for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends at the end of September. This year's funding cycle was littered with starts and stops, as Republicans struggled to convince their ideologically diverse conference behind funding legislation.
Members of the influential right-wing Republican conferences denounced federal funding efforts by the traditionally bipartisan Appropriations Committee as wasteful and demanded provisions addressing cultural issues such as transgender care in the army. Even after Friday's vote to pass the funding bill, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, filed a motion to remove Johnson as president in retaliation.
The Appropriations Committee will need to pass another round of federal funding bills before the end of September to keep the government funded. Congress has missed that deadline for nearly 30 years, and Granger acknowledged in his letter that election years in particular often prevent Congress from passing spending bills on time.
Granger expressed frustration with the committee's shift toward divisive cultural issues, according to his Texas colleagues.
“We would always say there are Democrats, there are Republicans, and then there are the appropriators. And I think this year, in Appropriations, is the first time I've been here and “I saw that there was a shift away from it,” the US representative said. “I could see her, that this is not how she would have preferred things to go.”
Cuellar is the only Texas Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. Other members from Texas include Republican Reps. John Carter, Jake Ellzey, Tony Gonzales and Michael Cloud.
Granger has a good relationship with the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, and the chairmen of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In a statement released Friday, DeLauro praised Granger as an experienced and tough negotiator.
“The first Republican woman to lead the Committee, she did not get that position. Like all the leadership positions she has held before, including her role as the first woman to become mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, she s “is fought hard and has proven itself every step of the way,” DeLauro said. It was an honor to serve with President Granger. I will miss having her as President and look forward to continuing to work with her as President Emeritus.
Granger is widely respected on both sides of the aisle among longtime members of Congress. She is the first Republican woman from Texas to serve in Congress and currently serves as the dean of the Texas Republican delegation. She hosts weekly lunches with her fellow Texas Republicans, a tradition to foster a united front within the delegation. Several older members deplore that the delegation is less and less unified in its positions. Granger made the point during a meeting in which she tried to bring the delegation together on the House speaker's choice last fall.
Granger joined Congress after serving as mayor of Fort Worth. Members of both parties attempted to recruit her to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Pete Geren in 1996.
His own successor is likely the winner of the GOP primary runoff between state Rep. Craig Goldman and Fort Worth business owner John O'Shea. Democrat Trey Hunt will face the winning Republican in November, but the district is solidly Republican.
Granger did not support the race, but Fort Worth business and political leaders close to Granger are supporting Goldman. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan also supports Goldman, who served as his deputy in the Legislature. O'Shea, meanwhile, is backed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, who targeted Goldman for his role in Paxton's impeachment last summer.
