



A surge in rainfall is expected in the UK over the Easter weekend, but temperatures are expected to rise heading into April as the country finally leaves winter behind.

Multiple rounds of rain are set to hit the UK next Friday night after one of the wettest meteorological winters on record, according to the latest data from MetDesk.

Heavy rain is set to stay across the country for the remainder of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, with Scotland and northern and eastern England getting the worst of the rain, but the Met Office's long-term forecast predicts wet conditions across many parts of the country. Next two weeks.

The forecast says: “The weather is most likely to be unsettled or changeable from the bank holiday weekend into next week.

MetDesk data shows the Easter rains will ease off by this week, but not before the end of the Bank Holiday.

WXCharts

“All regions are likely to see more rain or showers at times, with drier weather in between. Wetter weather will tend to favor the southwest, while northern regions will remain slightly drier on average.”

Heavy rain and storms over the past few months have caused severe flooding and disruption. In February alone, almost 200 flood warnings and 57 flood warnings were issued in England.

Fortunately, as April approaches, the Easter showers subside and bring with them positively refreshing dryness and warmth.

By Thursday April 4, almost all parts of mainland England and Northern Ireland will see temperatures in the low teens, with Yorkshire peaking at 19C.

More weather news:

Temperatures in the UK and Ireland are expected to reach the low teens in the week after Easter.

WXCharts

Despite spring officially starting this week, the unseasonably warm weather won't arrive in time for the bank holiday weekend.

MetDesk data shows the highest temperature on Good Friday in western Scotland will be just 1C, while England, Wales and Northern Ireland will have to endure temperatures ranging from 3C to 5C.

The rainfall expected at Easter will add to a record 18 months of wet weather in Britain, with the country experiencing its highest levels of rainfall since records began in 1836.

Breakthrough wet weather has left farmers unable to plant crops in flooded fields and flooding has disrupted transport networks, leaving climate scientists worried.

Nathan Rao said Easter's chilly temperatures could even lead to snow. But he acknowledged that any accumulation of white material would probably only affect high altitude areas.

However, bookmaker Coral reset the odds for White Easter from 6/1 to 2/1. The odds are often higher than a white Christmas.

However, Coral spokesman John Hill said: “Given the risk of snow on Easter this year, we do not anticipate any risk of Easter eggs melting this year.”

The colder weather may be partly a result of the third stratospheric warming (SSW) this season. This is the result of stratospheric winds slowing or changing direction, causing lower, colder air to pour in from the poles.

