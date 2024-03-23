Putin dismissed US warnings days before Moscow concert hall attack





Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed US warnings about a possible terrorist incident in Moscow just days before gunmen attacked a concert hall in the city on Friday.

At least 60 people died and more than 100 were injured after several armed individuals stormed Moscow's Crocus City Hall, Russia's Investigative Committee reported. The official TASS news agency reported 40 earlier in the day, citing Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, which called the incident a “terrorist attack.”

Graphic videos posted on social media purport to show the attack unfolding. In some footage, gunshots and screams of onlookers can be heard.

According to Russian state media, the unidentified gunmen were armed with assault rifles and opened fire in the building's lobby before entering the main hall, where a band was scheduled to perform. He added that an explosion inside the hall sparked the fire, which ravaged at least a third of the building and spread to the roof.

Servicemen of Russia's Rosguardia National Guard secure an area near Crocus City Hall, west of Moscow, March 22, 2024. AP Photo/Vitaly Smolnikov

Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Russia issued a security alert regarding a potential terrorist attack in Moscow and urged people to avoid crowds, monitor local media for updates and be aware of the surroundings.

“The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the alert said security of March 7.

Putin responded to these warnings a few weeks later, calling the warning three days ago “provocative.”

According to TASS, the Russian president said on March 19 that “recent provocative statements by a number of Western official structures about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Russia” were aimed at harming Russian society.

A man speaks to journalists as a massive fire is seen above the Crocus City Hall, west of Moscow, March 22, 2024. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

“All this looks like outright blackmail and an intention to intimidate and destabilize our society,” Putin said, according to state media that reported his remarks.

The U.S. Embassy issued another alert Friday, saying it was “aware” of the attack and urged Americans to avoid the area.

“We strongly condemn the horrific attack at a concert hall in Moscow,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Shortly after Friday's attack, ISIS claimed responsibility, according to a post on Telegram by a news agency affiliated with the terrorist group. U.S. officials later confirmed that a branch of ISIS, Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, was responsible and had planned an attack.

The group is known to operate in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran and is suspected of being active in Russia, two U.S. officials told the Washington Post, which reported that the embassy alert was based, at least in part, on information on ISIS. K activity in Russia.

A White House official shared more information Friday evening in a statement reported by multiple media outlets.

“Earlier this month, the U.S. government received information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow potentially targeting large gatherings, including concerts, prompting the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia,” White House spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. National Security Council.

“The U.S. government also shared this information with Russian authorities, consistent with its long-standing 'duty to warn' policy,” Watson said, referring to the U.S. policy in the intelligence community of notifying victims potential, whether or not they are American citizens. , of certain credible imminent threats.

