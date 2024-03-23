The United States warned Russia of a possible terrorist attack in Moscow





IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

Now playing

The United States warned Russia of a potential terrorist attack in Moscow01:36

FOLLOWING

Video in Moscow concert hall shows terror as gunmen attack 01:21

Videos from witnesses show chaos and gunfire at Moscow concert hall02:06

Video appears to show armed men in Russian concert hall 04:46

Dozens of victims reported after Russian concert hall attack 02:23

Video shows fire at scene of shooting in Moscow01:07

Putin speaks after winning his fifth term01:49

Putin says he supported exchanging Navalny for prisoners held in the West02:29

Putin says he supported exchanging Navalny for prisoners held in the West02:29

A look at Putin's nearly 30-year rule over Russia05:43

NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as the Russian presidential election begins01:08

President Putin says Russia is ready for nuclear war01:15

Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join protest against Putin on election day 01:03

Alexei Navalny's funeral attracts thousands of Russians01:39

Roses, tears and a solemn goodbye: mourners honor the memory of Alexei Navalny00:40

Thousands attend Alexei Navalny's funeral under close surveillance by Russian police04:12

Crowd chants his name as Alexei Navalny's coffin is carried out of church00:30

Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny is laid to rest in Moscow02:37

Long lines of mourners broadcast on Alexei Navalny's YouTube channel00:56

WATCH: Crowd applauds and chants as Navalny's hearse arrives 00:31

The United States shared information about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow with the Russian government earlier this month, a National Security Council spokesperson said. NBC's Matt Bodner explains. March 23, 2024

Learn more

Now playing

The United States warned Russia of a potential terrorist attack in Moscow01:36

FOLLOWING

Video in Moscow concert hall shows terror as gunmen attack 01:21

Videos from witnesses show chaos and gunfire at Moscow concert hall02:06

Video appears to show armed men in Russian concert hall04:46

Dozens of victims reported after Russian concert hall attack 02:23

Video shows fire at scene of shooting in Moscow01:07

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/u-s-warned-russia-about-a-potential-terrorist-attack-in-moscow-207536709647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos