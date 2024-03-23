The United States women's national team will face Mexico in New Jersey on July 13, presented by New York Life, as the 1999 women's World Cup team is honored on the 25th anniversary of a historic victory.





CHICAGO (March 22, 2024) US Soccer announced that the United States Women's National Team will face Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max & Peacock) in the penultimate match before the team leaves for France and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Impact 99 legacy match will be presented by New York Life.

The Impact Legacy Games, presented by New York Life, will take place annually and focus on significant games in American soccer history that have had a positive impact on future generations of U.S. national team players. US Senior National Teams, US Youth National Teams and US Extended National Teams. The teams.

This Impact 99 match will feature a US Soccer-hosted reunion of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup squad, who will come together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their historic run to the championship of a tournament that changed the course of women's football history. , and women's sport, on a global scale.

“New York Life is proud to partner with US Soccer to celebrate the impact of incredible women – past, present and future,” said Amy Hu, Chief Marketing Officer of New York Life. As an organization focused on building a legacy for individuals and families, celebrating the impact of previous generations is deeply aligned with our values. We are excited to present this series of Impact legacy matches, starting with the Impact 99 match this summer.

The United States and Mexico are joint bidders for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the host country(s) to be chosen in May this year. The match could therefore take on added significance if the World Cup was awarded to North America, as this would be the first match between the two host countries on the road to the next Women's World Cup.

The U.S. team for the match will be the 2024 Olympic women's soccer team and the match will be played at the home of defending NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Major League's New York Red Bulls Soccer. US Soccer will soon announce details for the Olympics send-off match.

2024 U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCHEDULE SPRING/SUMMER Date Opponent Stadium City Kickoff April 6 Japan – SBC Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 12:30 p.m. ET April 9 TBD – SBC Lower.com Field Columbus, Ohio 7 p.m. ET June 1 Republic of Korea Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, Colorado 5:00 p.m. ET June 4 Republic of Korea Allianz Field Minneapolis, Minnesota 8:00 p.m. ET July 13 Mexico Red Bull Arena Harrison, NJ 3:30 p.m. ET July TBD TBD TBD at determine July 25 Morocco or Zambia ++ Stade de Nice Nice, France 3 p.m. ET July 28 Germany ++ Stade de Marseille Marseille, France 3 p.m. ET July 31 Australia ++ Stade de Marseille Marseille, France 1 p.m. ET

SheBelieves SBC Cup 2024

++ — Paris 2024 Olympic Games

It will be a fun and inspiring weekend, said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a key member of the 1999 women's World Cup team that scored in that tournament's semifinals. Supporters will have the chance to show their support for the team before traveling to France while celebrating our 1999 Women's World Cup team. This is a group of women who have done so much for the sport and The impact of this team and this tournament is still felt 25 years later, especially as we are candidates for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. I can't wait to see my teammates and friends.

TICKETS

Pre-sales for the USWNT vs. Mexico match in Harrison, New Jersey will begin on Monday, March 25 and end on Friday, March 29 at 8 a.m. ET.

Members of the Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES FOR AMERICAN FOOTBALL INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming a US Organizer. Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Pre-sale schedule for USWNT vs. Mexico on July 13 Red Bull Arena

Sales calendar

Presale date and start time

Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders)

Monday March 25 | 10:00 a.m. local time

VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders)

Tuesday March 26 | 10:00 a.m. local time

Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders)

Wednesday March 27 | 10:00 a.m. local time

Standard Insiders Presale

Thursday March 28 | 10:00 a.m. local time

Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only)

Thursday March 28 | 1:00 p.m. local time

Public sale

Friday March 29 | 10:00 a.m. local time

VISA PRE-SALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa offers cardholders the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, March 28 at 1 p.m. local time through Friday, March 29 at 8 a.m. local time via ussoccer.com. As US Soccer's preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes: The USWNT has had an exciting history at Red Bull Arena, playing eight matches in one of the largest venues in MLS and the NWSL while drawing crowds of more than 25,000 six times. The most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Germany in November 2022. This match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena takes on added significance as Mexico defeated the United States, 2-0, in the group match of the Concacaf W 2024. Gold Cup, before the United States won the tournament. This was only Mexico's second victory against the USWNT. This will be the third time the United States faces Mexico at Red Bull Arena. The first came in June 2011, a 1–0 victory for the United States in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup farewell match in Germany, and the second was a 3–0 victory in May 2019 in of the farewell match against the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. In 1999, the United States opened the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Jersey with a 3-0 victory over Denmark at the old Giants Stadium in front of 78,972 spectators. Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Julie Foudy scored in this match. At that time, the only larger crowd at the venue was that of Pope John Paul II in 1995. The United States won the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 10, 1999, defeating China in a now famous penalty shootout after battling to a score of 0. -0 draw through regulation and overtime in front of 90,185 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, still the largest crowd ever to watch a game international women's football. Goalkeeper Briana Scurry made a save in that shootout, allowing Brandi Chastain to score the game-winning goal that produced one of the most famous celebrations in sports history. Carla Overbeck, Joy Fawcett, Kristine Lilly and Mia Hamm also converted in the penalty shootout.

