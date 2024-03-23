After vetoing three UN resolutions on Gaza, the United States sees its own ceasefire proposal rejected





CNN-

A United Nations Security Council resolution proposed by the United States calling for a ceasefire linked to the release of hostages in Gaza failed to pass on Friday, after Russia and China vetoed it to the project.

The rejected draft resolution called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages. Washington previously vetoed three UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

The U.N. vote came Friday as hostage negotiations resumed in Qatar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a campaign intensive diplomatic effort in favor of a ceasefire.

The United States, Israel's most prominent defender on the world stage, has faced harsh criticism in Arab countries and Europe for its refusal to call a ceasefire at the start of the war in Gaza as well as for their reluctance to translate their verbal criticism of Israel's conduct into diplomatic action. action.

Eleven Security Council members voted for the resolution, but permanent members Russia and China, which have veto power, blocked it. Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said the Security Council's decision not to condemn Hamas is a stain that will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, Algeria, which also rejected the resolution, said the submitted text did not constitute a clear message of peace and would have allowed the killing of more Palestinian civilians. The United States previously rejected a ceasefire resolution proposed by Algeria.

With this draft resolution, Washington sought to recover from international criticism over its support for Israel, experts say.

The resolution included language that the United States had previously been unwilling to use, said Frank Lowenstein, who worked as a special U.S. envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under U.S. President Barack Obama during Israel's Israel-Gaza War. 2014. This referred to an immediate ceasefire, which the former diplomat said was likely an attempt to bring the United States back after months of international isolation.

This allows the United States to get back in line with the international community and not be as isolated as we were by vetoing it, he said.

Lowenstein said the veto by Russia and China was a blatant attempt to keep the United States isolated. They (Russia and China) are playing politics with the ceasefire, clearly putting their desire to isolate the United States on the international stage ahead of the interests of the Palestinians in Gaza who desperately need a ceasefire, he said.

The United States on October 18 rejected a draft resolution calling for humanitarian pauses, which U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield vetoed because it did not mention Israel's right to self-defense.

The United States vetoed a second UN resolution on December 8, rejecting a version presented by the United Arab Emirates that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as well as immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and to guarantee humanitarian access.

Most recently, the United States vetoed an Algerian resolution on February 20 calling for an immediate ceasefire, which Thomas-Greenfield said would jeopardize sensitive negotiations.

However, Washington's attitude toward Israel's war policies gradually changed, amid a rising death toll in Gaza and growing opposition to what U.S. and international observers perceived to be the inability of the Biden administration to reign in its Israeli ally.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exchanged barbs this month during talks over the Israeli war, and particularly Israel's planned incursion into Rafah.

The United States has even sanctioned Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and Biden publicly praised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech calling for new Israeli elections to replace Netanyahu.

I think there has been a gap from day one, a gap between language and actions, said Yossi Mekelberg, a research associate in the Middle East and North Africa program at think tank Chatham House in London. But I think that gradually, language and action are getting closer, closing the gap, millimeter by millimeter.

If the US resolution had passed, it would have meant the end of giving Israel carte blanche to do whatever it wants, he said, speaking to CNN ahead of Friday's vote. The (tensions in) relations between the two countries are unprecedented.

Lowenstein said the resolution is a strong signal to Israel that there are consequences for defying the United States in its requests for humanitarian aid and against an incursion into Rafah. It also meant getting all parties to agree on a ceasefire and hostage-taking agreement, particularly Hamas, he told CNN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/22/middleeast/us-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-veto-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos