Russia and China veto US-backed UN resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza





UNITED NATIONS (AP) Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored U.N. resolution calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza to to protect civilians and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to more than 2 million starving people. Palestinians.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 11 members in favor, three against and one abstention.

Before the vote, Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow supported an immediate ceasefire, but he questioned the resolution's wording and accused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for misleading the international community for politicized reasons.

The resolution states that a ceasefire is imperative.

The draft submitted to the vote made no direct link with the release of hostages captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which was included in the previous draft. But she unequivocally supported diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire in conjunction with the release of all remaining hostages.

The Security Council had already adopted two resolutions on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, but neither calling for a ceasefire.

In late October, Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for pauses in fighting to provide aid, protection of civilians and a halt to the arming of Hamas. They said it did not reflect global calls for a ceasefire.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has vetoed three resolutions demanding a ceasefire, the most recent an Arab-backed measure supported by 13 Council members with one abstention on the 20 FEBRUARY.

The day before, the United States had circulated a competing resolution, which underwent major changes during negotiations leading up to Friday's vote. It would have initially supported a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of all hostages, and the previous draft would have supported international efforts for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal.

The vote came as Blinken, America's top diplomat, begins his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas, discussing a ceasefire deal and release of hostages, as well as post-war scenarios.

Nate Evans, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said the resolution was “an opportunity for the Council to speak with one voice to support ongoing diplomacy on the ground and put pressure on Hamas to let him take the deal on the table.”

Meanwhile, the 10 elected members of the Security Council have drafted their own resolution, which demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which began on March 10, so that it is respected by all the parties, leading to a permanent and lasting ceasefire. .

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and highlights the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel that sparked the war, and kidnapped another 250 people. Hamas is still reportedly holding around 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.

In Gaza, the Ministry of Health on Thursday brought the death toll in the territory to nearly 32,000 Palestinians. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children account for two-thirds of the dead.

The international community's authority on determining the severity of food crises warned this week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where 70 percent of the population is experiencing catastrophic starvation. The report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative, or IPC, warns that the escalation of the war could push half of Gaza's total population to the brink of famine.

The American project expresses its deep concern about the threat of famine and epidemics caused by the conflict which currently weighs on the civilian population of Gaza as well as the number of undernourished people, and also that hunger in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels.

He stressed the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip and to remove all obstacles to the delivery of aid to civilians on a large scale.

Israel faces growing pressure, even from its closest allies, to streamline aid entry into the Gaza Strip, open more land crossings and reach a ceasefire deal. -fire. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to shift the military offensive to the southern city of Rafah, where some 1.3 million displaced Palestinians have sought refuge. Netanyahu says it is a Hamas stronghold.

The final US draft eliminated language from the initial draft that said the Israeli offensive in Rafah should not continue under current circumstances. Instead, in an introductory paragraph, the Council highlighted its concern that a ground offensive on Rafah would result in additional harm to civilians and their subsequent displacement, potentially to neighboring countries, and would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.

For the first time in a UN resolution, the US plan would condemn all acts of terrorism, including the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, as well as the taking and killing of hostages, the killing of civilians and sexual violence. including rape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/russia-and-china-veto-u-s-backed-u-n-resolution-for-an-immediate-cease-fire-in-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos