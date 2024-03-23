



WASHINGTON The Senate voted 74-24 Saturday morning to pass a sweeping $1.2 trillion government funding bill after heated last-minute negotiations that led senators to miss a midnight deadline to avoid closure.

But the funding cutoff was brief and technical, having had no significant impact, with the White House saying it had “ceased preparations for closure” due to a Senate agreement, which came after Republicans demanded the vote on a series of amendments.

The bill, which passed the House Friday morning by a vote of 268 to 134, now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it. It ends a turbulent government funding process during divided government, characterized by a year of horse-trading, six months of stopgap bills and intense partisan clashes over money and policy along the way.

Once Biden signs the package, the government as a whole will be funded through the end of September, after Congress passed a previous $459 billion tranche of money earlier this month. The total level of spending for the fiscal year is $1.659 billion.

Nothing is easy these days, Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, told NBC News after midnight as the Senate voted, but said it was important that Congress pass the 12 appropriations bills in a year.

Given the dysfunction in the House and the slim majorities here, you know, there's something to be said that we finally got it done, Murphy said.

The new tranche will fund the departments of State, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security, among other parts of the government that had not yet been fully funded.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said it was typical and juvenile for the Senate to wait until the 11th hour to act on the bill.

Earlier Friday, the Senate indicated it had enough support to move the bill across the finish line following a 78-18 procedural vote that moved the measure forward. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced just before the deadline that the two parties had reached an agreement to vote on several amendments and then for final passage of the bill early Saturday Morning.

“This has been a very long and difficult day, but we have just reached an agreement to finish the job of financing the government,” Schumer announced to the Senate shortly before midnight. “It’s a good thing for the country that we reached this bipartisan agreement.”

The divided Congress narrowly avoided multiple shutdowns this session, passing four stopgap bills that continued to extend the deadline. And almost six months after the start of the financial year, it is unusually late to haggle over financing measures. The latest bill was released Thursday and passed the House Friday morning, leaving little time for the Senate to act.

For a time, those talks appeared to collapse midday Friday, with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., arguing the deal had been scuttled by vulnerable Democrats in key Senate races saying they didn't want to not have to vote on amendments that could be used against them in their re-election campaigns.

Ultimately, Democratic senators up for reelection are afraid to vote on the amendments, Cotton told reporters, adding without providing evidence: Jon Tester said he would rather the government shut down and vote Sunday night rather than voting on these amendments for you.

But Tester, a Democrat in a tight re-election race in the red state of Montana that could determine the Senate majority, fired back, telling NBC News: “It's bull…”

The exchanges came to a head when the two senators were speaking to different groups of journalists just meters apart from each other in the Senate.

Did Cotton say they were holding back amendments because of Jon Tester? The tester yelled at Cotton during the exchange. Because if he did, he might be full of something that comes out of a cow's back.

Senators were frustrated that Congress repeatedly managed to avoid funding lapses in this fiscal year alone, but struggled to do so in this fiscal year's final year.

It makes me sick, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, said in an interview, adding that she felt like she ate too much sugar and bad pizza after Senate Republicans saw each other serve these dishes for lunch.

“If we had eaten salmon, we would have thought twice because it's like we're getting all these good omega 3s,” she said. We were like a candy pizza mess, functioning like teenagers.

