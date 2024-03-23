What to do if you think your child has measles and when to miss school – The Education Hub





Measles cases are increasing across the UK, including in children. It is an infection that spreads very easily and can cause serious problems in some people.

There is no specific treatment for measles, so it is important to get vaccinated as your best defense against serious illness.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is one of the routine childhood immunizations, so most children have already been vaccinated against measles. If your child has received both vaccines, he or she is unlikely to get the virus.

Here's everything you need to know about the rise in measles cases, from when to get your children vaccinated to when to let them miss school.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms (cough, runny nose), high fever, red, sore, and watery eyes (conjunctivitis), followed by a rash a few days later. The rash appears brown or red on white skin. It may be harder to see on brown and black skin.

The rash usually starts on the face and behind the ears and spreads to the rest of the body. Some people may develop small white spots (Koplik spots) inside their mouth.

Find out more on the NHS website.

What should I do if I think my child has measles?

If a child has been vaccinated, it is unlikely that he or she will get measles.

If you think you or your child has measles, you should call an urgent GP appointment or call NHS 111 for help.

To prevent further spread of measles, do not go to your GP or other healthcare provider without calling first.

If your child has been diagnosed with measles by a doctor, he or she should stay away from day care or school for at least 4 days from the time the rash first appears.

You should also avoid close contact with babies or people who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

What is the best way to protect against measles?

The best way to prevent measles in children and adults is with both doses of the MMR vaccine.

Children are given a free vaccine on the NHS at 12 months and a second dose at 3 years and 4 months.

However, if you or your child has not yet been vaccinated, you can follow them regardless of their age. You should contact your GP practice to make a free appointment.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide lifelong protection against measles.

There are two highly effective MMR vaccines available in the UK. One of them contains pork gelatin and the other does not. Anyone who wants to have a vaccine that does not contain gelatin can talk to their nurse or GP.

Cold-like symptoms may be an early sign of measles. Should I still send my child to school?

If your child has been vaccinated, it is unlikely that he or she will get measles.

School attendance is very important for your child's learning and health.

According to the NHS, if your child has a mild cough or cold and they don't have a fever, it's a good idea to send them to school.

When should I keep my child out of school or daycare and for how long?

If your child has measles, they should stay out of day care or school for the entire infectious period (4 days before the rash first appeared, or at least 4 days from the day the rash first appeared if day 0 was the first appearance of the rash). You should avoid close contact with babies or people who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems.

Your child may return to education or child care once his or her condition has improved and 4 days have passed since the rash first appeared.

If your child has not been vaccinated against measles and has been in close contact with a case of measles (e.g. a sibling), your health protection team may advise that your child should be away from school or childcare for a few days to reduce the spread of measles . The number of days varies depending on the situation. The best way to protect your child from measles and ensure that he or she continues to attend school is to get both doses of the MMR vaccine.

If you are unsure whether your child should be vaccinated or if they have missed a vaccination, check the Red Book or contact your GP practice.

If your child misses their first or second dose of the MMR vaccine, they should contact their GP to make an appointment.

Should I keep my child from school if another student has been diagnosed with measles?

If another pupil is diagnosed with measles, your child should continue to attend school unless the pupil has symptoms and has been advised otherwise by the health protection team or GP.

Most children are protected from measles if they are fully vaccinated against MMR.

Your local health protection team will work with your school or setting to advise on further action.

What should I do if I cannot make a GP appointment and suspect measles?

If a child has been vaccinated, it is unlikely that he or she will get measles.

Call for an urgent GP appointment or contact NHS 111 for help and tell them you suspect measles.

Measles can easily spread to other people. Call your GP surgery before entering hospital. They may also suggest a phone call.

You can also call 111 or get help from 111 online.

Children or staff should not attend an education or care setting until advised.

Can my child get vaccinated even if he or she is older?

yes. People who have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine should call their GP surgery to book a vaccination appointment.

It's best to get your vaccine on time, but if you miss it, you can catch up on most vaccines. Two doses of vaccine are required for full protection.

For schools, childcare centers and other educational institutions, what should educational institutions do if there is a suspected or confirmed case of measles?

If an educational institution becomes aware that a child or staff member has been diagnosed with measles in person by a doctor, the institution should contact the UKHSA Health Protection Team so they can investigate and provide support as required. If your GP or healthcare professional suspects you have measles, the UKHSA Health Protection Team will also be notified and may contact you to see if they have any relevant settings for your case.

Education and childcare settings are not expected to diagnose cases and parents or carers are not required to contact the health protection team. If parents, carers or staff are concerned that they or their child may have symptoms, they should contact their doctor or NHS111. To prevent further spread of measles, you should report your symptoms to your surgery or other healthcare provider before attending your appointment.

How should schools record measles absences?

For confirmed cases, schools should continue to use their usual registration codes for absences due to illness.

If your child needs to isolate under public health advice, the most appropriate code is likely to be a school-approved absence (Code C).

As part of plans to change attendance systems, the government is setting up new registration codes to deal with absences due to public health guidance.

The new regulations will come into effect from September 2024.

Do the Department for Education and Ofsted take measles absences into account when reviewing school attendance statistics?

Schools play an important role in increasing attendance, but not all factors that affect attendance can be controlled.

Ofsted takes these factors into account. Schools must demonstrate that they are doing everything they can to achieve maximum attendance, even if attendance is lower than before.

What advice should special schools follow? Do you have any additional advice for students who are more vulnerable to measles exposure?

Special schools and settings must also follow UKHSA guidance.

The health protection team will carry out a risk assessment of the situation based on the information provided.

They will ask educational settings to share information that will help them understand the scale and nature of the outbreak, the immunization status of students, and advise on recommended actions.

The MMR vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself against measles, mumps, and rubella.

What is your advice for employees who may be more vulnerable, for example if they are pregnant or unvaccinated?

Measles is a very easily spread viral infection that can cause serious illness, especially in certain groups, including babies, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

The best way to prevent measles in children and adults is with both doses of the MMR vaccine.

For adults, it is never too late to catch up on missed MMR vaccinations. People should contact their GP practice to make an appointment.

People considering pregnancy should receive two doses of MMR vaccine before becoming pregnant to be protected. Unvaccinated pregnant women should get vaccinated soon after their baby is born to protect them during future pregnancies. As a precaution, the MMR vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women. Because it is a live vaccine.

If you are pregnant and have been in close contact with someone with measles, you should call for an urgent GP appointment or seek help from NHS 111.

Staff are unsure whether they have had the MMR vaccine and their GP has no records of the vaccine. Can I have different doses?

People whose vaccination history is unknown should ask their GP to make a vaccination appointment. If you have no or no vaccine records, there is no harm in getting the MMR vaccine again. Two doses of MMR vaccine are the best way to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella.

Are babies too young to be vaccinated protected?

Babies who are too young to be vaccinated are not protected from measles. It is safe for children and babies who are too young to be vaccinated and cannot attend nurseries and early childhood settings, unless their health protection team or general practitioner advises otherwise.

The best way to protect children under one year of age, who are more vulnerable, is to ensure that other children and family members are fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR. This greatly reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to your young child. Early learning settings can benefit by promoting the importance of the MMR vaccine.

Are employees who have not been vaccinated and who have to stay off work under public health advice also entitled to payment for this period?

Unvaccinated staff who have been in contact with a case of measles may be asked to stay away from school or child care for a few days, depending on a risk assessment by the health protection team.

The Department of Education cannot waive sick pay at the school's discretion.

Useful links to guidance and resources:

The Department for Education recently hosted a national webinar on the rise in measles cases, with speakers from England's Health Security, the NHS and school leaders with experience of dealing with measles outbreaks. The webinar covered information on measles, current epidemiology, the importance of the MMR vaccine and how to get it, and how to manage cases and outbreaks in educational settings. Check it out here.

Measles – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) Vaccine – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Immunization program support – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

Outbreak and Incident Management – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

UKHSA resources for setting up:

Copies of our print publications and various digital resources supporting the immunization program can be ordered through the Health Publications platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2024/03/22/what-to-do-if-you-think-your-child-has-measles-and-when-to-keep-them-off-school/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

