The United States warned Russia that ISIS was determined to attack

The United States warned Moscow that IS militants were determined to target Russia days before attackers stormed Crocus City Hall in an attack that killed dozens , but President Vladimir Putin rejected this opinion, calling it provocative.

Gunmen stormed a concert hall near Moscow on Friday, opening fire and throwing an incendiary device in the worst terrorist attack on the Russian capital in decades.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

Experts said the scale of the carnage, some of which was captured in video footage obtained by CNN showing crowds of people cowering behind padded seats as gunshots echoed through the vast hall, would be deeply embarrassing for the Russian leader, who had championed a message of national security. just a week earlier by winning the elections held in the country.

Not only did Russian intelligence fail to prevent the attack, they said, but Putin ignored U.S. warnings that extremists were plotting to target Moscow.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in Russia said it was monitoring reports that extremists were planning to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and it warned US citizens to avoid such places.

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the U.S. government shared the information with Russian authorities, consistent with its long-standing duty to warn.

But in a speech Tuesday, Putin called the U.S. warnings provocative, saying the actions resemble outright blackmail and an intent to intimidate and destabilize our society.

This stance was taken despite Russian authorities reporting several ISIS-related incidents over the past month.

On March 3, the official RIA Novosti agency reported that six ISIS operatives were killed during an anti-terrorist operation in the Ingush Karabulak region; on March 7, security services discovered and neutralized a cell of the banned organization Vilayat Khorasan in the Kaluga region, whose members were preparing an attack on a synagogue in Moscow; and on March 20, he said the commander of an ISIS fighting group had been arrested.

Two sources familiar with U.S. intelligence said that since November, a steady flow of intelligence indicated that ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate active in Afghanistan and the surrounding region, was determined to attack Russia.

Moscow has significantly intervened in Syria's civil war, in support of President Bashar al-Assad and against ISIS.

ISIS-K views Russia as complicit in activities that routinely oppress Muslims, Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He added that the group also counts among its members a number of Central Asian activists who have their own grievances against Moscow.

A U.S. official said Friday that Washington had no reason to doubt ISIS's claim that it was responsible for the latest attack.

On Friday, following reports of the Crocus City Hall attack, the U.S. Embassy advised American citizens not to travel to Russia.

