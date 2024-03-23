Top US diplomat holds talks in Israel as Netanyahu vows Rafah invasion | Israel's War on Gaza News





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told America's top diplomat that Israel was determined to send troops to the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, and would do so without American support if necessary.

Following a meeting Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Netanyahu said he told the U.S. official that there was no other way to defeat Hamas.

I told him that I hope we will do it with the support of the United States, but if we have to, we will do it alone, he said in a statement.

However, Blinken said a major ground military operation in Rafah is not the way to defeat Hamas and would risk further isolating Israel.

Speaking as he left Israel, Blinken told reporters he had had frank conversations, referring to meetings with Netanyahu and the war cabinet.

A ground operation in Rafah risks killing more civilians. This risks causing even more damage in terms of humanitarian aid. This risks further isolating Israel around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and reputation, he said.

He also stressed to Netanyahu the need to protect civilians in Gaza, the US State Department said.

Criminal

Blinken toured the region in support of truce talks in Qatar that involve indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas officials.

However, on the ground, Israel continues to shell Rafah and its surrounding areas to the south.

Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to attack al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical complex, for the fifth day on Friday, bombing several buildings and setting fire to its vascular ward, the Ministry of Health said. Gaza Health.

Israeli forces also arrested around 240 patients and 10 healthcare staff at the Prince Nayef Center, the hospital's radiology unit, the ministry added.

Israel has claimed to have killed more than 150 terrorists at the facility during its ongoing operation, which Hamas has called criminal.

Tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu have increased in recent weeks. Washington has implored Israel to do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, where aid agencies say much of the population is on the brink of famine.

Blinken said that during talks with Israeli officials, they discussed increasing and maintaining the amount of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

Although positive steps have been taken in recent days regarding the entry of aid, it is not enough, Blinken said.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera's senior political analyst, said there was a growing sense that Israel is increasingly isolated, particularly in the West.

I think the United States can use this against Israel because deep down Israel has only one friend today and that is the United States, he said.

Ceasefire emergency

During Blinken's visit to Tel Aviv, several dozen people, including family members of captives held in Gaza, gathered outside a hotel where the US delegation was based, holding banners calling for a ceasefire immediately in Gaza.

Inside the hotel, Blinken met with the families of American Israeli captives, a U.S. official said.

On October 7 and the day after the Hamas attacks, the group took around 250 prisoners. Some captives were freed during an earlier pause in fighting, but more than a hundred are estimated to remain, although some are believed to have been killed by Israeli air raids.

Blinken shakes hands with a man as he meets protesters calling for the release of hostages taken on October 7 by Hamas [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Blinken's visit came as the United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a draft U.S. resolution that called for, but did not require, a ceasefire in Israel's war that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Washington has repeatedly blocked ceasefire resolutions at the UN. A majority supported the new diplomatic push on Friday, but China and Russia vetoed the U.S. text, saying it exerted no pressure on Israel.

Regarding the resolution, which received very strong support, but was then cynically opposed by Russia and China, I think we were trying to show the international community the sense of urgency to achieve a ceasefire , Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea traveled to Qatar for truce negotiations and release of captives, accompanied by CIA chief William Burns and Qatari and Egyptian officials.

“We have made progress over the last few weeks in the hostage negotiations, closing the gaps, but almost by definition, when you get to the final points, they tend to be the most difficult,” Blinken said of talks. So there is still a lot of work to be done.

A Hamas official said earlier in the week that Israel's response to the group's latest proposal for an initial six-week truce had been largely negative.

