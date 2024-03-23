British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy | health news





After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts, the Princess of Wales requests privacy while she undergoes treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, said she had cancer and was receiving preventative chemotherapy.

The British royal family's condition was revealed in a video message recorded on Wednesday and aired on Friday. It comes after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was admitted to hospital for unspecified abdominal surgery in January.

Kate asked for time, space and privacy while she was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer discovered after surgery.

I'm fine, she said. I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.

Kate, 42, has not been seen in public since Christmas. This week, a video was released showing her walking from a farm shop near her Windsor home with her husband Prince William, heir to the throne.

Kensington Palace gave little detail about Kate's condition, other than to say it was not cancer-related, that the surgery was successful and that her recovery will prevent the princess from participating in public affairs until April.

Royal observer and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said these were very difficult times for the monarchy.

He described Kate's video message as a truly unique situation.

Fitzwilliams told Al Jazeera this was shocking, adding that the situation was potentially tragic and extremely serious.

Not only is she recovering from major surgery, he said, she is also battling cancer. He added that he doesn't know how things will unfold in the coming months, citing Kate's potential involvement in her royal engagement.

rumor

This news came as another shock to the royal family following the announcement last month that King Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer discovered while undergoing surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Charles, 75, has retired from public life while receiving treatment for cancer, but has frequently appeared in photographs of meetings with government officials and dignitaries and has even been seen going to church.

Kate, on the other hand, disappeared from sight, leading to weeks of speculation and gossip. Her attempt to silence the rumors by releasing a photo of her with her three smiling children on Mother's Day in the UK backfired after the news agency withdrew the image on the grounds that it had been doctored.

Kate issued a statement the following day, admitting she likes to experiment with editing and apologizing for any confusion the photo may have caused. But that did little to quell speculation.

Earlier this week, Britain's privacy watchdog said it was investigating reports that staff at the private London hospital where she received treatment tried to spy on her medical records while she was an abdominal surgery patient.

The former Kate Middleton, who married William in a fairytale wedding in 2011, has further boosted the popularity and appeal of the British royal family around the world since Princess Diana.

The princess is the eldest of three children who grew up in an affluent neighborhood in Berkshire, west London. The Middleton family does not have an aristocratic background, and the British media often refers to Kate as a commoner marrying royalty.

Kate attended Marlborough College, a private girls' school, and then the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met William around 2001. Although they were initially friends and housemates, their relationship first came into the public eye when they were photographed together enjoying a ski vacation. Switzerland, 2004.

Kate graduated in 2005 with a degree in art history, and her relationship with the prince began to blossom.

