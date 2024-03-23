Russia and China veto US Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire





Russia and China on Friday vetoed at the UN Security Council a US-drafted resolution that spelled out the imperative for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, linked to the liberation Hamas hostages, and warned against any ground offensive on Rafah.

Using language reminiscent of the Cold War, Russia called the move a hypocritical move and an empty political exercise that played into the hands of the United States and Israel. If you do this, you will shame yourself, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia said before the vote.

In recent months, the Council majority has repeatedly called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in resolutions that the United States vetoed, on the grounds that it did not condemn Hamas or demanded the simultaneous release of the Israeli hostages he is holding. The third and most recent U.S. veto occurred on February 20, when it opposed an Algerian-sponsored measure demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking Friday as he left Tel Aviv on his latest trip to the Middle East, condemned cynical vetoes by Russia and China. We were trying to show the international community the sense of urgency to achieve a ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, something that everyone, including the countries that vetoed the resolution, would have had to be able to support, Blinken said. It is unimaginable that countries are not capable of doing this.

Friday's resolution was put on the table after weeks of US attempts to accommodate other points of view, amid international isolation of Washington over support for the Israeli war effort and concern growing pressure from the Biden administration in the face of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Calling for support, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution reflected an effort to overcome divisions within the Security Council. It would be a historic error for the Council not to adopt this text, she declared before the vote. It was the first time the United States had directly called for an immediate ceasefire. He also condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed around 1,200 people and sparked war.

Above all, we want an immediate and lasting ceasefire as part of an agreement that will lead to the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, and which will allow for much greater humanitarian aid. to arrive in Gaza, Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote.

Russia and China, both among the five permanent members with veto power on the 15-member council, joined the opposition of Algeria, a rotating member representing Arab countries in the advice. Guyana abstained.

A number of countries supporting the new US resolution had voted for previous measures demanding a clear call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Like Guyana, they questioned the absence of any mention of Israel as the author of the humanitarian situation they were denouncing. While many insisted that the hostages still held by Hamas must be released, some said the death and deprivation inflicted on civilians in Gaza was so severe that it should be resolved with an unequivocal demand to cease. -fire.

The Biden administration, along with Qatar and Egypt, have been engaged for weeks in negotiations with Israel and Hamas over the terms of an initial six-week ceasefire that would see the release of some hostages and a massive increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza. . The administration and Israel have said Hamas should not receive something for free in the form of a ceasefire without returning the hostages.

Blinken, in his remarks to reporters, said progress was being made in the negotiations, bridging gaps. But, he said, almost by definition, when you get to the last few items, they tend to be the most difficult. So there's still a lot of work to do, but we're determined to try to get there.

In her remarks after the council vote, Thomas-Greenfield focused most of her attention on Russia, which she said had two deeply cynical reasons for its opposition.

Russia still cannot bring itself to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks, she said. Calling the second reason insignificant, she said Russia simply did not want to vote for a resolution drafted by the United States. We would rather fail than allow this council to succeed.

Russia, which has waged an unprovoked war against its neighbor, has the audacity and hypocrisy to throw stones while living in a hothouse, she said, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Michael Birnbaum in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/03/22/israel-gaza-security-council-resolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos