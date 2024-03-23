Shallow roots: Can Britain's vertical farms continue to grow as foreign competitors shrink? | Food and Beverage Industry





Fifteen layers of trays filled with lettuce, salad leaves, basil and other herbs are grown one on top of the other under multi-colored LED lights. A wall of edible greenery rises 10 meters high to the roof of a huge building in Lydney, near Gloucester.

This vast matrix of glowing shelves is one of the UK's newest vertical farms, growing plants indoors in a tightly controlled environment all year round. A series of similar ventures have shuttered in recent years as energy and other costs soar, but the technology is still hailed by some as the future of food.

Lydney, operated by Jones Food Company (JFC), has clearly passed the pilot phase and has become a significant supermarket supplier. It supplies 30% of the UK's cut basil and can produce 550 tonnes of fresh greens per year.

Lettuce, pak choi, mizuna, komatsuna (known as Japanese spinach), watercress, basil, coriander, parsley and dill are grown three times faster than traditional horizontal farming. Salad crops can be grown without pesticides in just 10 days and use 94% less water. The seeds are planted in a substrate of wool and recycled plastic bottles using a method called hydroponics, which involves growing plants without soil by feeding them mineral nutrients dissolved in water.

The site requires a lot of electricity to power lights, heaters, humidifiers and other equipment, but Lydney Farm generates power from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, said chief executive James Lloyd-Jones, who founded JFC. says: 2017.

JFC’s ​​growroom in Lydney runs on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. Photo: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

The business is supported by Ocado, an online grocer that sells fresh salad leaves and herbs. Another customer is Asda, which sells single 80g domestic mixed salad bags. Meanwhile, rival company GrowUp Farms supplies its Unbeleafable salad range to Tesco, retailing for 1.50 for a 90g bag, while its Fresh Leaf Co brand supplies single servings of 70g. The bags are available in Icelandic supermarkets and have recently been launched in Spar stores.

Other ventures were less successful. Among the companies that have gone out of business are Agricool, a startup outside Paris in 2022, and Florida company Kalera and Kentucky-based AppHarvest last year, which saw their valuation rise to more than $US100 million ($79 million).

New Jersey-based AeroFarms, the biggest global player backed by the Duke of Westminster's real estate company Grosvenor and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, planned to go public three years ago with a valuation of $1.2 billion. Last September, the company restructured its business by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Germanys Infarm has closed its European operations, including its flagship farm in Bedford, to focus on regions with lower energy prices and higher potential for indoor farming, such as the Middle East. And Growing Underground, which sought to feed London vegetables grown in a World War II air raid shelter beneath Clapham High Street in south London, disbanded in November.

The temperature in the JFC grow room is maintained at a constant 26C. Photo: Adrian Sherratt/The Guardian

The challenges faced by these companies were numerous, including rising energy costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, financing issues, and financial overhang.

The bubble has burst. Lloyd-Jones says many people got caught up in the hype. Setting up the company in the UK we never had much cash or help and the UK has very high food standards. And we also have to sell at a fairly low price. So the way we think about and develop our product range and pricing has become much sharper.

The temperature in the JFC grow room is maintained at a constant 26°C and humidity is 75%, with the plants swaying slightly as air blows through large, blue, sausage-shaped pipes. It is an automated process in which human-driven Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) vehicles rapidly lower lanes between vertically stacked trays to retrieve new seedlings and take trays with fully grown plants for harvesting.

In its labs in Bristol, JFC has spent years perfecting the technology behind its growing rooms and adjacent germination, harvesting and packaging rooms. It uses robots and artificial intelligence to feed data on temperature, humidity, nutrient levels and plant growth to machine learning programs to optimize plant cultivation.

Lloyd-Jones says: Just as the Dutch exported their greenhouse know-how, we can export this technology around the world. The UK can lead the export of this know-how.

Ocado, a 56% shareholder that builds warehouses on a robot-powered grid for retailers around the world, offers advice on automation. JFC, which employs 68 people, has developed a series of machines to move trays of mature plants for harvest and wash them afterwards. A huge black tank fills a mixture of rainwater, mains water and plant runoff with nutrients and pumps it into the grow room.

graphic

In addition to its new 23m 14,500sqm farm in Lydney, JFC also has a small farm in Scunthorpe where it grows oak, hazel, alder and spruce seedlings. The company plans to open another vertical farm next year and two to three more in 2026.

Another British company, Fischer Farms, opened a much larger 25,000 square meter vertical farm in November, investing $25 million in central Norfolk. GrowUp Farms, which employs nearly 100 people, will open its fourth vertical farm near Sandwich, Kent, next to a bioenergy power plant, in 2022 using 100 million funds led by Generation Capital, a US public interest company investing in sustainable agricultural infrastructure. Pepperness was built. .

GrowUp was founded by Kate Hofman and Tom Webster in 2012, starting out in a shipping container and greenhouse in a car park near London's Borough Market. Hofman tells us how we cycled across London at 5am to deliver our first salads to traders and restaurants.

Kate Hofman, co-founder of GrowUps, said the UK needed a resilient and strong food system. Photo: Growup

Pesticides, chlorine washing and hundreds of miles of travel all degrade the leaves, she says. We see vertical farming as part of the future of food. What we need is a resilient and robust food system. This requires growing the right food in the right place using the right technology.

Floods, droughts and wildfires are threatening traditional farming methods, meaning vertical farms will be an important solution to a world of climate change, says Stephan Dolezalek, who runs Grosvenor Food & AgTech.

After experimenting with strawberries in the laboratory, JFC is next turning its attention to strawberry cultivation. But some industry experts are skeptical that vertical farming will ever be more than a niche market.

Cindy van Rijswick, global strategist for fresh produce and farm inputs at Rabobank, said: Crops grown in these systems are not staple crops. Leafy greens are still a type of premium product that doesn't make up the majority of the food market, and some of the grains, potatoes and rice that people eat cannot be grown economically in vertical farms.

GrowUp supplies its Unbeleafable salad range to Tesco. Photo: Growup

You are more likely to work in hot countries. Harnessing large amounts of cheap solar energy from deserts could work in places like the Middle East, but is more difficult in Europe. The European market is very competitive, so it would be a huge achievement if we could succeed in the UK, she adds.

Bustanica, believed to be the world's largest vertical farm, opened in Dubai last year with 30,000 square meters of growing space next to Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport. It is owned by Emirates Crop One, a joint venture between Dubai's Emirates Flight Catering and US vertical farming specialist Crop One, and supplies airlines and restaurants.

Back in Lydney, Lloyd-Jones says: If we build 94 farms of this size [Lydney]We can grow enough salads to replace those imported into the UK.

I believe that in the future technology will provide food security, not herbs and salads. But what we're doing now has to start with building security of supply.

