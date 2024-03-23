



GIRONA, Spain (March 22, 2024) – The United States men's Olympic soccer team defeated Guinea 3-0 in its first match of the March international window as it continues its preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Forward Griffin Yow scored the first two goals and sparked the third while defender Nathan Harriel, midfielder Gianluca Busio and forward Johan Gomez all scored for the United States.

It was the United States' first match since the draw for the 2024 Olympic Men's Football Tournament on March 20. These Olympics will mark the first appearance of the United States U-23 men's national team at the Games since 2008. The United States could face Guinea in its third group stage match at the Olympics if the National Elephants triumph during the next intercontinental qualifiers against the fourth in the Asian qualifiers.

Next, the United States will visit the Olympic host and opponent in the opening match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Monday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET in Montbéliard (US Soccer website and app).

Yow, who earned his first national team call-up since representing the United States at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup following a standout campaign in Belgium with KVC Westerlo, had an afternoon eventful threatening the Guinean defense. He recorded two assists and Gomez's goal came on a rebound of his initial attempt and he ricocheted a shot off the post.

The match went from start to finish from the opening whistle against a spirited Guinean team. The National Elephants were the first to threaten on a series of corner kicks in the seventh minute which saw the Africans hit a header that went just wide of the net.

The response came quickly from the Americans as Harriel scored his first goal of the Olympic cycle two minutes later. Busio sent a nice long ball down the right side to Yow on the left wing, where he delivered a cross for the Philadelphia Union outside back. There, Harriel pounced to finish a perfectly placed header, giving the United States the early lead.

The United States gained the upper hand in possession in the afternoon and had success with their press, which made it difficult for Guinea to retain possession. Several great assists freed the American attackers, in particular wingers Yow and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

Guinea also tried to press aggressively, which generated many good looks for the Africans throughout the match. In the 35th, they stole the ball as the USA tried to drive deep into their own territory and fired a shot from the top of the box that went just high.

In the frantic final minutes of the first half, Yow continued to threaten the Guinea defense by firing a shot from the top of the box which ricocheted off the post. Guinea responded with a dangerous period of possession and a corner which were both handled by goalkeeper Chris Brady and the United States again responded strongly, closing the first 45 minutes with a goal. Putting pressure on the Guinea defense, Yow collected the ball and sent it to Busio, who charged forward and doubled the American advantage with a shot past goalkeeper Sandali Cond.

The United States picked up where they left off in the second half. Coming out from the back, Wiley played against Yow on the left wing, where he dribbled past three Guinea defenders before firing a shot at the near post. Cond made the save, but Gomez was there for the rebound and capitalized on it to make it 3-0. The United States threatened again a few minutes later on a series of restarts, when midfielder Jack McGlynn received a long-range strike that went just over the bar.

Guinea continued to press for a goal in the second half, playing with bite, but the United States and Brady resisted their efforts. Head coach Marko Mitrovi made 10 substitutions while all 20 outfield players on the roster saw minutes.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW

USA Nathan Harriel (Griffin Yow), 9th minute: Playing at full back, Busio received the ball well behind the half-line on the right side and sent a booming ball up and across the field to Yow on the left wing. The winger took a few touches before launching a cross into the box for Harriel darting from left to right across the six-yard box, jumping to head the ball inside the far post. United States 1, GUI 0

USA Gianluca Busio (Griffin Yow), 45+1st minute: After Guinea controlled a long American ball in their own territory, Yow insisted on recovering it immediately and dispossessed the African defender. He touched the ball a few meters inside Busio and the two men passed two Guineans towards goal. As the goalkeeper came out to make a save, the Venezia midfielder sent a powerful shot into the right side of the net for the second goal of the match. United States 2, GUI 0

USA Johan Gomez, 51st minute: Building patiently from the back again, Caleb Wiley received the ball on the left wing before playing through to a streaking Yow. The winger beat his man with the ball and made a move, knocking the defender off his feet, before racing past two other defenders towards goal. He fired a shot at the near post from just inside the penalty area, but Guinea goalkeeper Sandali Cond made the save. Gomez was waiting a few meters away and jumped to grab the rebound from close range. United States 3, GUI 0

-UNITED STATES MEN'S OLYMPIC TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Men's Olympic Soccer Team vs. GuineaDate: March 22, 2024Competition: International FriendlyLocation: Torremirona Sports Center; Navata, Girona, Spain Attendance: 60 Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET. (4 p.m. local) Weather: 72 degrees, clear

Summary of scores: 1 2 FUSA 2 1 3 GUI 0 0 0

USA Nathan Harriel (Griffin Yow) 9th minuteUSA Gianluca Busio (Griffin Yow) 45+1st minuteUSA Johan Gomez 51st minute

Lineups: United States: 12-Chris Brady; 2-Nathan Harriel (3-John Tolkin, 75 years old), 20-George Campbell (5-Bryan Reynolds, 75 years old), 18-Maximilian Dietz (4-Jonathan Tomkinson, 75 years old), 22-Caleb Wiley (7-Kevin Paredes, 63 years old). ); 8-Tanner Tessmann (19-Daniel Edelman, 63 years old), 6-Gianluca Busio (16-Aidan Morris, 63 years old), 14-Jack McGlynn (15-Diego Luna, 63 years old); 7-Esmir Bajraktarevic (10-Paxten Aaronson, 46), 17-Johan Gomez (13-Duncan McGuire, 75), 11-Griffin Yow (9-Cade Cowell, 63)Unused Substitutions: 1-Patrick SchulteHead Coach: Marko Mitrovi

GUI: 1-Shoe Cond; 2- Samhkou, 3- Mohamed Chrif, 4- Soumah Mohamed, 6- Fod, 8- Ahmadou, 9- Bah Elhadj, 11- Ousmane, 12- Bah Algassime, 18- Bangoura Skou Tidiany, 21- Keita Haladj MadiouSubstitutes: 5- Ciss Bangaly, 7-Cond Ousmane, 10-Keita Amadou, 13-Camara Issiaga, 14-Diallo Mamadou Selu, 15-Traor Sory, 16-Keita Mory, 17-Youla Mohamed, Head coach: Charles Paquille

Summary of professional misconduct: GUI (Attention) 20GUI Camara Ahmadou (Attention) 45USA Tanner Tessmann (Attention) 58GUI (Attention) 58

Officials: Referee: Jan Cobos Pujol (ESP) Assistant Referee 1: Adria Ballesteros Jurado (ESP) Assistant Referee 2: Juan Antonio Trejo Gonzales (ESP) Fourth Official: Marti Davesa Perez (ESP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/03/us-mens-olympic-soccer-team-tops-guinea-3-0-in-spain-ahead-of-2024-paris-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos