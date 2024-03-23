The Drag Race Queen of England said her elimination was 'personal'.





The seventh queen to depart Season 2 of Drag Race UK vs the Worlds claimed the decision to eliminate her was “personal” and that the top two queens were trying to “pull the fangina” to send their rivals home.

WARNING: Spoilers for Episode 7 of Season 2 of Drag Race UK vs. World follow.

After Newcastle's hottest sausage, Choriza May, was eliminated from the competition in last week's “Strictly Come Prancing” dance challenge, the remaining five international queens took on the roast challenge set at Michelle Visage and Graham Norton's wedding.

The semifinals featured one queen from five separate franchises, making the stakes higher than ever.

Drag Race Down Under's Hannah Conda and Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi took the top two spots in third and fourth place respectively, thanks to a variety of dad jokes and witty jokes.

Mama Ru, Drag Race France's La Grande Dame, Drag Race Philippines' Marina Summers and flagship franchise star Scarlet Envy's twist on the classic “best or last” mantra had everyone in trouble. Claim your spot at next week's reunion and lip sync smackdown for the crown.

Ultimately, Hannah beat Tia in lip sync, earning her first RuPeter badge and revealing that she chose Scarlet to go home for the second week in a row, a move Scarlet felt was “personal.”

Scarlet Envy. (BBC/World of Wonder)

“It felt personal,” the Season 11 and All Stars 6 alum tells PinkNews exclusively.

“I never understood her reasoning or thoughts. [for doing so]… I think it's clear that it's a personal thing. “Especially the first lipstick drawing was a bit shocking.”

At the beginning of the episode, Hannah Conda reveals that she decided to save Choriza May last week and would have sent Scarlet Envy packing despite having a better track record.

“I was really shocked. I think most people probably do. But the job is done, Mom.”

Earlier in the season, Scarlet said that she didn't need to send a queen home based on performance, even though she eventually adhered to that standard and sent Jonbers packing when she earned the RuPeter badge.

When asked if she thought she had a target on her back because of her initial comments, she disagreed, saying, “I think I had a target on my back before I enlisted.”

The Roast Challenge was one that Scarlett had yet to face in her famous Drag Race career. But she's typical Ms. The Envy singer revealed that reading the judges' comments was like “therapy” for resentment for her, which dates back to her first appearance on Drag Race in 2019.

“You only roast the people you love.” She laughed. “So I thought it was a really fun opportunity. And I was looking forward to this treatment as I enjoyed reading the judges' comments… [It was my way of replying to] A critique of this year, five years ago, or something in between.”

Scarlet Envy speaks to PinkNews following her departure from Drag Race UK Vs The World (BBC).

“Five years ago” refers to Scarlet's first Werk Room experience on season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and “in between” refers to her tenure on All Stars. When asked why she wants to come back for round 3, Scarlet teases that she had (and still has) “unfinished business.”

“When Ru calls, I answer,” she says. “The reason I came back was because I felt like there was still unfinished business. I guess I've had to do a few things for myself, like Snatch Game. It was a pleasure to provide work that had taken several years to complete. My work will never end.”

Even though Scarlet had good material and funny jokes on Roast, her acting put her in last place. She argued in the episode that Scarlet would have been safe to maintain the position she stands by if only she had been the bottom two.

“I don’t know what happened. really? I mean, I don't know. I thought it was a funny joke. This is just one of the final challenges in the series. As you know, if you’re not in the top, you’re probably in the bottom, but I don’t think it was necessarily in the bottom.”

And then we come to elimination. In Scarlet's Werk Room chat, she tried her best to convince Tia or Hannah to keep her. These tactics included an attempt to tempt Tia into “pulling out Pangina” by eliminating the season's strongest competitor, Marina Summers, instead.

In Season 1 of Drag Race UK vs The World, eventual winner Blu Hydrangea incurred the wrath of the fandom by shockingly eliminating frontrunner and Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals.

“Of course I did. [trying to convince Tia to eliminate Marina]! All bets are off,” says Scarlet.

“I was there to cause trouble,” she said, before adding that she was “somewhat glad” Tia Kofi didn’t cause Pangina 2.0.

“I don’t think the blowback from that would have done me any good in the end. But I was throwing a wrench into it.

“I think I kind of knew that once you started seeing the writing on the wall, it was going to be time for me to get thrown on the floor.”

RuPauls Drag Race UK vs the World continues every Friday at 9pm GMT on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

