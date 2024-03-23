Biden signs $1.2 trillion budget measure





WILMINGTON, Delaware

President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills into law on Saturday after Congress passed the long-awaited legislation hours earlier, ending the threat of a partial government shutdown .

This deal represents a compromise, meaning neither side got everything they wanted, Biden said in a statement. But he rejects House Republicans' extreme budget cuts and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and addiction care, advances U.S. leadership foreign and provides resources to secure the border. …This is good news for the American people.

It took lawmakers six months into the current budget year to approach the finish line on government funding, with the process slowed by conservatives who pushed for more policy mandates and deeper spending cuts. important than a Democratic-led Senate or White House could envision. The impasse required several short-term spending bills to keep agencies funded.

The White House said Biden signed the law at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend. The Senate obtained its agreement by 74 votes to 24, shortly after funding for the agencies expired at midnight.

But the White House sent a notice shortly after the deadline announcing that the Office of Management and Budget had ceased preparations for the shutdown because there was a high degree of confidence that Congress would pass the legislation and that the Democratic president would sign it on Saturday.

The first package of spending bills for a full year, which funded the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture and Interior among others, was approved by Congress two weeks ago with only hours to go the expiration of funding for these agencies. The second covered the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and State, as well as other aspects of general government.

Combining the two programs, discretionary spending for the budget year will total approximately $1.66 trillion. That doesn't include programs like Social Security and Medicare, or financing the nation's growing debt.

On aid to Ukraine, which Biden and his administration have said is critical and necessary to help stop the Russian invasion, the plan included $300 million in defense spending. This funding is separate from a large aid package for Ukraine and Israel that has stalled on Capitol Hill.

Biden, in his statement, again pressed Congress to pass additional aid.

The House must pass the bipartisan supplemental national security bill to advance our national security interests. And Congress must pass the bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest reforms in decades to ensure we have the policies and funding needed to secure the border. It's time to do this.

A bipartisan border package collapsed last month when Republican senators derailed months of negotiations with Democrats on legislation intended to reduce a record number of illegal border crossings.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at the Capitol in Washington, March 20, 2024.

To win Republican support, House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted some of the spending increases secured for about 8,000 additional detention beds for migrants awaiting immigration proceedings or deportation from the country. This represents an increase of approximately 24% from current levels. Additionally, GOP leaders highlighted increased funds to hire about 2,000 Border Patrol agents.

Democrats are boasting about a billion-dollar increase for Head Start programs and new child care for military families. They also discussed a $120 million increase in funding for cancer research and a $100 million increase for Alzheimer's research.

The spending package largely follows a deal that then-President Kevin McCarthy of California reached with the White House in May 2023, which limited spending for two years and suspended the debt ceiling until in January 2025 so that the federal government can continue to pay its bills.

Prospects of a near-term government shutdown appeared to be growing Friday night after Republicans and Democrats sparred over proposed amendments to the bill. But shortly before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough.

It's a good thing for the country that we reached this bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t easy, but tonight our perseverance was worth it,” Schumer said.

The House passed the bill Friday morning by a vote of 286 to 134, narrowly securing the two-thirds majority needed for approval.

The House vote tally reflects Republican anger over the contents of the package and the speed with which it was brought to a vote. Johnson introduced the measure even though most Republicans ended up voting against it. He then said the bill represented the best possible outcome in divided government.

In a sign of conservative frustration, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene launched an effort to oust Johnson as the House began voting, but delayed any further action until the House returned in two weeks. This is the same tool that was used last year to impeach McCarthy.

The vote breakdown shows 101 Republicans voted for the bill and 112 against. Meanwhile, 185 Democrats voted for the bill and 22 against.

