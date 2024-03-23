



According to The Times, the British Army is one of the worst performing armies in terms of recruitment. (Photo: MOD)

The Ministry of Defense claims recruitment is showing positive results, but the recruitment process has reportedly been delayed for so long that less than one in 10 applicants ended up joining the British army last year.

Figures released by the Labor Party show that of the 137,000 people who applied to join the Navy, Army or RAF last year, 74,000 gave up because the entire process took too long.

Additionally, the British Army, for which Capita has managed recruitment since 2012, reportedly had the worst problems, losing 70% of potential recruits.

“Recruiting the right people for the military takes time, but we accelerated Army recruitment by 9 percent last year, and most of the time it takes a full-time soldier to enlist is less than 140 days.” The Ministry of National Defense responded.

Responding to the article, a MoD spokesperson said: “Recruitment and retention are absolute priorities and we have introduced a range of measures to respond to the current recruitment challenges that are affecting many other armed forces around the world.”

According to statistics, of the 54,128 people who withdrew their application to join the British Army, 8,400 waited at least six months before quitting.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said: “These figures reveal the government's complete failure to recruit troops. Hundreds of thousands of people who wanted to serve and defend their country have simply given up their ambitions, while ministers have failed to grasp the problem.

“The Conservatives have presided over a defense failure for over 14 years, missing recruitment targets year after year, hollowing out the British Army and reducing the British Army to its smallest size since Napoleon.

“Labour will ensure that Britain is better defended. The Government will appoint the Armed Forces Commissioner as a strong, independent voice to overhaul military recruitment, tackle the shameful state of military accommodation and improve the service life of our troops and their families. We will establish it.”

Currently, the British Army has been experiencing a recruitment shortage since 2000.

Ministers were also told that current recruitment levels were a “serious national security risk”.

As of 2024, there are 183,130 soldiers serving in the British Armed Forces, of whom 130,660 are fully trained and serving full-time.

In the past twelve months only 10,680 men have joined the British regular army, and 16,140 have left.

The Ministry of Defense said: “Recruitment is a top priority, as set out in the Haythornthwaite Review and Defense Order document.

“A number of tests and exams are underway to support military careers, with investments to increase recruitment and retention.

“All forces continue to implement the recommendations of the Haythornthwaite Armed Forces Incentives Review (HRAFI) to maintain a skilled workforce within the force.

“Investing in people is important, which is why we are funding numerous initiatives to increase recruitment and retention, receiving the largest pay rise in 20 years and spending more than $4 billion to improve service workforce accommodation. This is why I promised.

“Over the summer, we planned pay increases for military personnel, which will see the highest pay rises for lower-ranking soldiers – delivering 9.7 per cent for lower ranks and 5.8 per cent for officers.”

