Analysis: Europe tries to fill a funding gap for Ukraine, shaped by the United States

Can Europe fill the void left by the United States in Ukraine?

This has long concerned European officials, as they look across the Atlantic and see blocked funds and the potential return of Donald Trump.

This is a question that the European Union is trying to answer. At a European Council summit this week, the bloc agreed to explore new ways of raising money for Ukraine, including increasing debt on financial markets and, controversially, using profits from Russian assets frozen.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said there was an openness, at least on our side, to new avenues of financing, and added emphatically that Europe cannot wait for the United States to take a decision.

However, the leaders did not agree to provide new funds for weapons. This could be a problem.

Ukraine's urgent need for weapons is becoming more and more acute. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly told his Western allies that the biggest challenge the country currently faces is an arms deficit that has allowed Russia to take advantage.

It would be unfair to accuse the EU of not doing everything possible to deal with Ukraine. Despite public disagreements among the 27 member states over topics such as sending tanks and whether the money should come directly from the EU budget, the bloc as a whole has sent more money to Kiev than in the United States, according to the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute.

However, the same tracker also shows that only $5.6 billion of the EU's total $85 billion was specifically allocated to military aid, compared to $2.2 billion for aid humanitarian and $77.1 billion for financial aid.

And with $60 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine tied up in Congress for the near future, it's not immediately clear who might fill that funding gap.

This is where the central question of whether Europe can truly replace the United States becomes complicated.

Some European officials like to present this issue as a purely economic one. The most recent World Bank data puts Russia's GDP at $2.24 trillion, compared to the EU's $16.75 trillion.

On paper, this means that Europe can hypothetically outlast Russia if the war turns into a war of economic attrition. Or more crudely: yes, Europe has the money to bridge the American gap.

The difficulty lies in how this works politically. The EU is made up of 27 sovereign states, all of which have independent foreign policies. Some are members of NATO, others are not and are officially neutral. Some are comfortable with the idea of ​​buying American weapons and sending them to Ukraine for the specific purpose of killing Russian soldiers, others are not. Some are geographically close to Russia and fear that the war will spill over to their borders, others are protected by kilometers of territory separating them from Moscow and have maintained good economic relations with Russia for decades.

During the war, European thinking evolved. Diplomats and officials say that early in the conflict, Brussels' role was understood as providing financial assistance for things like maintaining basic state functions and welcoming refugees, while states -United would take care of the problem. weapons.

It is undeniable that the EU is taking defense more seriously. She recently unveiled a plan to finally build a European defense industry that could rival that of the United States in the future. But even this long-term project, still far from being a reality, poses uncomfortable questions for member states. Should EU money be spent outside the bloc? Where should factories be built? What type of relationship should procurement plans have with initiatives already carried out by NATO?

That's all for the long term: In the short term, Ukraine urgently needs weapons. CNN reported last week that Russia produces three times as many artillery shells as the United States and Europe combined for use in Ukraine.

An initiative led by the Czech Republic – supported by 17 other EU member states – has been set up outside EU structures to purchase ammunition on international markets to be sent to Ukraine.

The advantage of not being an official EU plan means they can move forward much more quickly and don't have to worry about their fellow member states, mainly Hungary, which has closer relations with Russia than the rest of the EU, veto or water down the plans.

The Czech initiative has already purchased 300,000 artillery shells and they are expected to arrive in Ukraine in June. The Ukrainians, of course, are delighted with this initiative, but also recognize that it will not plug the hole created by the United States.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's foreign minister said: “The Czech initiative is great, but it is far from enough. If, in addition to the Czech initiative, two other initiatives are implemented this year, Russian troops in Ukraine will face greater problems on the front line. Some saw it as a reference to the blocked American package.

So, can Europe fill the financial void left by Washington DC in Ukraine?

The answer is yes, Europe has the means. The biggest unknown is whether she will have the will.

Eastern European officials stress the importance of convincing their counterparts that Ukrainian security is the same as European security. Although the former Soviet states are often portrayed as hawks in Western Europe, they argue, quite reasonably, that if Russia invaded NATO territory, the bombs would likely fall on them, not Athens or Rome , For example.

But this would affect all European countries, especially those in NATO. And countries that share borders with Russia almost universally share the view that the only way to ensure that Russia does not expand its aggression is to make NATO so strong that an attack would be unthinkable even for Russia. President Vladimir Putin.

It's hard enough to argue for a dramatic increase in defense spending even as there is a war on Europe's borders. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed last month's announcement that 18 of the allies would spend 2% of their GDP on defense. This is a dramatic improvement from a decade ago, when only three NATO countries met the minimum threshold. But this means that even in a crisis like Ukraine, more than a third fail to achieve this goal.

The longer the war drags on, the more fatigue risks setting in. The greater the pressures on national budgets for things like public services and pensions, the harder it becomes to justify giving money to another country to fight a war.

And it is exactly at this point that European thinking can go two ways: ensuring that Ukraine beats Russia for the sake of the continent as a whole, or asking: what does this have to do with We ?

Yes, Europe can fill the void left by the United States – and, in some ways, that is exactly what it is trying to do. But it all depends on whether Ukraine's biggest allies in Europe can continue to win the battle.

