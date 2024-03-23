Budget deal cuts US funding for Palestinians, UN lifeline





Congress voted early Saturday to strip hundreds of millions of dollars from the United Nations agency that distributes most food, medicine and basic services to Palestinians in Gaza and the Middle East, marking what Critics consider it a devastating blow to a region in crisis. .

The United States, along with several other countries, suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in January after Israel alleged that 12 of the agency's 13,000 employees in Gaza had participated in the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7. , proposed by Republicans as part of a $1.2 trillion government spending package, extends the funding moratorium for at least another year.

UNRWA has become a de facto affiliate of Hamas, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) said in a speech on the House floor Friday, echoing claims by the Israeli government, which has long criticized the agency. Passage of this bill means that no additional American taxpayer dollars will be used to fund this deeply flawed organization.

U.N. officials vehemently deny the claims, and Israel has not publicly disclosed any evidence to support its claims about the involvement of UNRWA workers in the attack or its claims that the group was infiltrated. The UN secretary-general has launched an independent investigation and intends to publish its findings next month. Nonetheless, the consequences of these allegations have been far-reaching.

UNRWA, established in 1949 to provide assistance to Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes during the creation of the State of Israel, now administers most government-type services, including schools, health care, food and housing assistance to millions of people. these refugees and their descendants have spread to Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

The European Commission, Canada, Australia and Sweden unfrozen their contributions to UNRWA this month. But U.S. contributions, which last year totaled $422 million, typically make up about 30 percent of UNRWA's budget, according to the organization. Cutting those resources now, when more than a million Gazans are on the brink of starvation, could be catastrophic, officials say. More than 32,000 people have been killed during nearly six months of Israeli bombardment, according to local health authorities.

It's the equivalent of a government shutdown here, said Bill Deere, director of UNRWA's Washington office. I don't know what will happen, but I can tell you that it cannot be good for regional stability if we remove the last vestiges of hope for millions of people.

Some Democrats who voted against the spending bill cited cuts to UNRWA among their top concerns. Others, who said they voted for the bill because it contained critical funding for the U.S. government, also expressed concerns about the potential impact it could have in Gaza.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who earlier this month held a briefing with UNRWA officials in an effort to end the ban on financing, described it as unacceptable.

Denying funding to UNRWA is tantamount to denying food to starving people and restricting medical supplies to injured civilians, he said in a statement.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) said Friday that his already deep concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Israeli military's aggressive pursuit of the war have only grown since he received this morning This is a classified briefing from US intelligence officials.

There is no other entity capable of transporting and distributing aid in the quantities needed to prevent famine in Gaza, he said of UNRWA.

Many Republicans on Capitol Hill argued that Hamas, whose members are believed to be hiding among civilians, was solely responsible for the deaths in Gaza.

Other members of the Republican Party have argued that other charities operating in Gaza could take over from UNRWA in the absence of US funding.

I have been pushing for a ban on UNRWA for years, said Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

There are all kinds of NGOs that can distribute aid to Gaza, Risch said. Anyone who claims otherwise is not working in the same field as me, in the field of foreign relations, he added.

Deere, of UNRWA's Washington office, said such statements are simply not based in reality. Other organizations in Gaza have only a small fraction of the personnel that UNRWA has, he said, adding that they do not have the experience and do not have the acceptance of community.

Without U.S. funding, UNRWA expects a shortfall of about $350 million this year unless other countries make up the loss, Deere said. That will mean less food aid, job losses and the closure of schools and clinics in poor Palestinian refugee camps across the region, including in deeply unstable Lebanon.

UNRWA has approximately 30,000 employees in the Middle East. Right now, we can run payroll through May, Deere said. But we were going to have to live here month after month.

We store things in our warehouses. Our trucks are used for distribution, Deere said, describing the agency's footprint. The World Health Organization can provide the vaccines, but ultimately it is the UNRWA nurse who vaccinates the child.

