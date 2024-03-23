Kate Middleton Cancer News: William and Princess Release New Statement 24 Hours After Diagnosis





Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William and Kate have thanked the public for their support just 24 hours after revealing their cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales bravely opened up about her illness in a pre-recorded video statement, saying she was in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy treatment.

In a new statement released by Kensington Palace, they said: The Prince and Princess have been deeply touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to His Royal Highness's message.

They have been touched by the public's warmth and support, and appreciate your understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

In the short video, the 42-year-old explained that she underwent major abdominal surgery on January 14 for a condition that was not believed to be cancer, but follow-up tests revealed cancer was present.

The mother of three said she was devastated by the diagnosis, but said she was healthy and getting stronger every day. Her illness comes just a month after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, leading both royals to step back from public affairs for the foreseeable future.

Doctors say it's not uncommon to find cancer after surgery.

It is not uncommon to find cancer after surgery, a top doctor has said.

Dr Mangesh Thorat, Deputy Director of the Barts Clinical Trials Unit at Queen Mary University's Cancer Prevention Centre, told Sky News: This isn't very common, but it's not uncommon either.

We often find this because scans performed before surgery often have limitations.

When you look at things under a microscope, you can get much better resolution and detect cancer after an organ has been removed.

Holly EvansMarch 23, 2024 21:30

1711226727The Princess of Wales holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

In a carefully choreographed appearance, Kate sat elegantly and gracefully amid spring daffodils as she shared her story. She said it had been an incredibly difficult few months and that she was devastated by the cancer diagnosis. The princess said she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy treatment, which reminded her of her young family. After she confirmed the names of each child and their fantastic medical team, she called all of the cancer patients and signed them up with her. They weren't alone, she assured them.

Tessa Dunlop has the full story.

Kate holds up a mirror to our flawed reality and our own weaknesses.

From the dark place that is cancer, the Princess of Wales reached her prime and chose her strengths over her weaknesses. After months of heated speculation, we're feeling more than we deserve, says Tessa Dunlop. Tessa Dunlop argues that the onus is now on us to think about the role we will play in what happens next.

Lydia Patrick23 Mar 2024 20:45

1711220112King hopes to attend Easter service after Kate's cancer announcement

The King hopes to attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service, which could mark his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales revealed she has cancer.

Charles, 75, who has also been diagnosed with cancer, may attend the small annual service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, with the Queen if his health allows.

The Prince of Wales and his three children will not attend next week's service after Kate, 42, said in an emotional video message on Friday that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

According to the Telegraph, large family gatherings or services are unlikely because the King has suspended royal duties to the public.

The King hopes to attend the Easter Sunday service (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA wire)

Holly EvansMarch 23, 2024 18:55

Piers Morgan mocks people who shared Kate Middleton's health plot

Morgan shared his annoyance with some of the comments on social media, branding people calling for Kate's privacy after making outrageous claims about her health as shameless hypocrites.

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickMarch 23, 2024 18:45

A Windsor supporter praises Kate for speaking out about health.

A celebrity visiting Windsor Castle praised the Princess of Wales for speaking publicly about her health.

Ann Anderson, 75, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, told PA: I thought it was really awesome that she did that herself. How can you sit on a bench like that and talk about her health at that age? ?

People shouldn't have done that to her, there was no need for them.

She added: My heart goes out to her, my heart goes out to William. Hasn't he been through enough? He doesn't need him anymore.

Holly EvansMarch 23, 2024 18:28

Blake Lively apologizes for mocking Kate Middleton's disappearance after cancer diagnosis

Read the full story here…

Lydia PatrickMarch 23, 2024 18:15

